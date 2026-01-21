Opinion Isolated American young men’s minds are getting poisoned in online swamps The solution begins with getting kids to turn off their devices and socialize with other people in real life. Boards cover the charred remains of the Beth Israel Congregation library, which was set on fire Jan. 10, 2026, in Jackson, Mississippi. A 19-year-old man who espoused antisemitic views was arrested. (Sophie Bates/AP)

By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 18 minutes ago link copied

Dale Partridge, a pastor in Arizona, went viral online for saying on Jan. 10 that mixed racial marriages are not ideal, even though he is in one. He echoed Joel Webbon, a highly online “pastor” who has embraced white nationalism. Webbon has a podcast series with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and it is sponsored by Nutricel, which describes itself as “Christian, America First, Family Owned Alternative Wellness” company on Twitter (X, if you must). On Jan. 6, the Nutricel account posted on X, “I would like to see Hitler destigmatize so we can actually figure out what went on.”

In the 1990s, young men figured out how to get porn online. Now, they want subversiveness. As society has become more censorious, a large number of young men go online looking for subversiveness and they find it among fringe elements, many of whom are antisemitic.

Because it is a highly online phenomenon and so many pastors are not creatures of these online habitants, young men are getting discipled by the antisemites way more than they are their pastors. Because so many pastors work through books of the Bible expositionally — that is working chapter by chapter — they are not diving into antisemitism from the pulpits, leaving plenty of time for the antisemitic views to fester in young men’s minds. RELATED Erickson: Democrats are hungry, Republicans complacent and all politics is national Young people are connecting less with each other and feeling lonely Since the start of the year, I have been teaching a Sunday School class focusing on Genesis 1. We will spend six weeks on the first chapter of the Bible. In Genesis, God creates the heavens and the earth. He creates the plants and animals. He creates mankind and makes them male and female. It is why orthodox Christians do not embrace transgender identities or same-sex marriage. What God does not create is race or ethnicity. In the Garden of Eden, as it will be in eternity, there is just one race and one nation — the people of God. It is easy enough to write and easy enough to read, but not a topic most pastors preach on a Sunday. Motivational speaker Jim Rohn is often credited with the statement, “You’re the average of the five people spend the most time with.” Theologian Tim Keller put it another way, noting we are catechized by those we surround ourselves with.

Isolated young men, driven out of schools in 2020 by COVID lockdowns and largely isolated since, are less likely to hang out and socialize with peers. They are less likely to drink, do drugs or even have sex, according to a Centers for Disease Control survey. But they are very, very likely to go online and find community there. They are also at an age where they want to do their own research, as Stephen Spencer Pittman said he did. They are being led astray by isolation, boredom and often despair. They do not hear from pastors about the topics they engage with online from others who claim to be pastors. To be sure, this is not a partisan problem. It gets a lot of partisan attention because of the rise of antisemitic voices on the right like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes and others. But the problem is happening across the ideological spectrum. The solution to the problem is multifaceted, but it begins with something hard for parents — getting their kids to turn off their devices and be in person with other people. When God created mankind, he created us in His image and likeness and made Eve for Adam because, God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone.” (Gen 2:18). As my Sunday School class will learn, being made in the image of the triune God means, in part, we were meant for in-person relationships with others. The increasingly common pattern of young men who watch antisemitic pastors and of young men who have embraced violence in the past few years is their loneliness. It is not good for people to be alone and parents can start charting a better course away from the poison of antisemitism by getting their kids offline and in person with others.