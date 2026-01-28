Health system fails Black women with cervical cancer. They deserve better.

The healthcare system should not treat patients’ survival as optional. Doctors should listen to them and policies should protect them.

In the fight against cervical cancer, Black women in low-income communities are being left behind — not by disease, but by a broken health care system.

Cervical cancer is one of the most treatable forms of cancer when caught early. Black women in low-income areas are more likely to be diagnosed in the later stages, when the odds of survival are at the lowest rate possible. The reason? A system that consistently fails them.