opinion Faith, freedom, rule of law all matter after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota A just society protects life, honors truth, enforces the law fairly and remembers that power must always be accountable to the people and to God. A makeshift memorial has begins near the site where a federal ICE officer is accused of killing a 37-year-old woman Wednesday (Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times)

By Shelley Wynter – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

The shooting death of a driver in Minnesota during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation is a tragedy that demands more than outrage — it demands reflection, accountability, and moral clarity. When a life is lost, especially at the hands of the government, whether federal or local, we are obligated as a free people and a freedom loving people, to ask hard questions without surrendering to chaos, misinformation or political opportunism.

We certainly owe ourselves as citizens not to jump to our respective teams like we are watching an NFL game. As a person of faith, I begin with this truth: Every human life is sacred. Scripture reminds us that each person is made in the image of God. That means no badge, no uniform and no political agenda diminishes the value of a single soul. If this driver were unjustly killed, then justice must be pursued fully and transparently. If the investigation says it was justified, we must accept that outcome. However, putting our fingers on the scale to swing the results only fosters more anger, more distrust and unfortunately, an even worse outcome down the road: multiple deaths. Faith does not ask us to look away from wrongdoing — it commands us to confront it. And if we are simply going to say, “Comply or else,” we are allowing our government to set the terms of engagement, and we are allowing the government to chip away at our rights and protections with our consent.

At the same time, faith also calls us to order, responsibility and truth. Romans 13 speaks clearly about the role of governing authorities in maintaining order. Law enforcement exists to protect life, not to end it recklessly. It also exists to not create the situations in which a life can be taken. Supporting the rule of law does not mean excusing abuse of power, and demanding accountability does not mean rejecting law enforcement altogether. We can — and must — hold both truths at the same time. America is a nation built on freedom of speech and the right to protest. The first American protest was a march where several people were shot dead by British soldiers in 1770. They were blocking the street — impeding the duties of the King’s men. They were heroes. At the same time, faith also calls us to order, responsibility and truth. Romans 13 speaks clearly about the role of governing authorities in maintaining order. Law enforcement exists to protect life, not to end it recklessly. It also exists to not create the situations in which a life can be taken. Supporting the rule of law does not mean excusing abuse of power, and demanding accountability does not mean rejecting law enforcement altogether. We can — and must — hold both truths at the same time. America is a nation built on freedom of speech and the right to protest. The first American protest was a march where several people were shot dead by British soldiers in 1770. They were blocking the street — impeding the duties of the King’s men. They were heroes. I’m sure there were those who yelled, “They should have just complied.” History has not been kind to those opinions. When Kent State University students were killed by the Ohio National Guard in 1970, there were those who said, “They shouldn’t have been protesting,” including the soldiers who fired. Protesters gather near a shooting involving a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday. An ICE officer is accused of killing a woman during an enforcement operation, the Department of Homeland Security said. (David Guttenfelder/The New York Times) RELATED Opinion: Grinches try to ruin Christmas when they claim Santa Claus is fake History has not been kind to those opinions, either. Peaceful protest is not a threat to democracy; it is a pillar of it. I will also add, somewhat haltingly, violent protest is what our great country has been built on.

Without it we are a failed experiment. But freedom is not license for violence and justice is not served by chaos. When protests turn volatile, everyone is placed at risk — civilians and officers alike. Wisdom, restraint and de-escalation must always be the priority. This is a time for moral leadership not political division What troubles me most is how quickly tragedy is weaponized. Before facts are known, narratives are hardened. The right screams, “Comply or FAFO.” The left screams, “Murder.” The politicians jump in and back their team and almost immediately forgotten is the soul taken from a family. Before investigations are complete, conclusions are drawn. This helps no one. Faith teaches patience. Justice requires process. And freedom depends on truth, not viral outrage. If ICE agents acted improperly, the law must hold them accountable — no exceptions. The badge is not a shield from justice. But neither should it become a target for blanket condemnation. Most law enforcement officers serve honorably, often under impossible circumstances. We dishonor both the fallen driver and faithful officers when we reduce this moment to slogans instead of solutions. Solutions must include accountability from the government, for it holds all the cards and all the power. Solutions must also come from the protesters who are increasingly putting officers at risk. No one is innocent.

This is a moment for moral leadership. Leaders must lower the temperature, not inflame it. My president, whom I voted for three times, must not call a victim an agitator or member of the radical left, for that is what allows 50% of the country to believe the death to be justified. For if I don’t like you, it’s easier to accept your death and move on. And my faith says, “All God’s children matter.” Communities must demand answers without abandoning order. And as people of faith, we must pray, not as a substitute for action, but as a foundation for it. Pray for the family who lost a loved one. Pray for officers asked to carry out difficult duties. Pray for a nation that too often forgets how to balance justice with grace. Pray for leaders who see every situation as a way to drive turnout, fundraise or shore up support. Faith, freedom and law and order are not opposing forces. When rightly understood, they strengthen one another. A just society protects life, honors truth, enforces the law fairly, and remembers that power — especially government power — must always be accountable to the people and to God.