Opinion Despite Trump Cabinet member's claim, taxpayer-funded science pays dividends Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's proposal could hamper cures and breakthroughs of tomorrow.

By Dennis Liotta – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In my nearly 50 years as a chemist at Emory University, I’ve seen the life-changing impact that federally funded university research can have firsthand. I spent the 1980s and 1990s helping develop the first treatments for HIV, which turned the disease from a death sentence into a manageable illness.

Before Bayh-Dole was enacted, taxpayers really were getting little in return for the research they helped fund.

That’s because the government owned the patents on all university discoveries that stemmed from federal grant funding. But federal agencies licensed fewer than 5% of those patents to private companies for further development. Bayh-Dole changed that. It allowed universities to own the patents on discoveries arising from federally supported research — giving those institutions the ability and incentive to partner with startups and entrepreneurs willing to take the risks necessary to bring those ideas to market. This simple reform unleashed a wave of innovation nationwide. The “AIDS cocktail” that my colleagues and I helped develop is a prime example of how Bayh-Dole works. It also shows how, even with strong patents, shepherding a promising invention to market isn’t easy. After years of federally funded research, my colleagues and I patented our discoveries, fought off imitators and spent years finding a company willing to shoulder the enormous costs of development. Only then, after more than a decade of work, did our invention become an FDA-approved therapy.