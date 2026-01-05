Despite Trump Cabinet member’s claim, taxpayer-funded science pays dividends
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s proposal could hamper cures and breakthroughs of tomorrow.
Flanked by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump displays his signed AI initiative in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
By Dennis Liotta – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
In my nearly 50 years as a chemist at Emory University, I’ve seen the life-changing impact that federally funded university research can have firsthand.
I spent the 1980s and 1990s helping develop the first treatments for HIV, which turned the disease from a death sentence into a manageable illness.
That’s why I was so alarmed to hear Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick state on “The Axios Show” a few months ago that U.S. taxpayers get “zero” return on their investment in university research — and that the government should start seizing licensing revenues on universities’ patents it helps fund to secure a better deal for the public.
Before Bayh-Dole was enacted, taxpayers really were getting little in return for the research they helped fund.
That’s because the government owned the patents on all university discoveries that stemmed from federal grant funding. But federal agencies licensed fewer than 5% of those patents to private companies for further development.
Bayh-Dole changed that. It allowed universities to own the patents on discoveries arising from federally supported research — giving those institutions the ability and incentive to partner with startups and entrepreneurs willing to take the risks necessary to bring those ideas to market. This simple reform unleashed a wave of innovation nationwide.
The “AIDS cocktail” that my colleagues and I helped develop is a prime example of how Bayh-Dole works. It also shows how, even with strong patents, shepherding a promising invention to market isn’t easy.
After years of federally funded research, my colleagues and I patented our discoveries, fought off imitators and spent years finding a company willing to shoulder the enormous costs of development.
How federal law benefits research and innovation in Georgia
Bayh-Dole’s success story continues to play out here in Georgia. I am personally involved with numerous local biotech startups, such as Neurotrauma Sciences, Neurop, Inc., and Que Oncology, that are based on Emory-invented advancements in neurological and cancer treatment.
University tech transfer offices, including Emory’s, rely on licensing revenue to fund future research and commercialization efforts. Reducing that income by half, as Lutnick proposes, would deprive universities of resources they need to file patents and then find and partner with private companies interested in, and capable of, developing those breakthroughs.
Today, millions of people are alive because the government and taxpayers decided decades ago that supporting my HIV research was worthwhile. But if Lutnick’s proposal takes effect, the cures and breakthroughs of tomorrow may never make it out of university labs. Taxpayer-funded research will once again go to waste. And consumers and businesses across America will be worse off.
Dr. Dennis Liotta is a Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor in the Department of Chemistry at Emory University and executive director of the Emory Institute for Drug Development.