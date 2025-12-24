Seven ways to create a sensory-friendly holiday season for kids with autism
Preparation, communication, mindfulness and empathy will be critical for a positive experience for children.
Shoppers at Lenox Square enjoy a visit and photo session with Santa. Lenox and many other local malls also offer sessions with Santa designed specifically for kids with autism and other special needs. (Courtesy of Simon Malls)
By Matt Rokowsky – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dec 24, 2025
The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebration, but it can also bring unique challenges for autistic children.
Sensory sensitivities, routine changes and increased social expectations can make the season overwhelming rather than exciting. While festive lights and gatherings might be stimulating for some, they may feel distressing for others. Recognizing these differences is key to creating a more inclusive holiday experience.
As the CEO of Above and Beyond Therapy, where we provide personalized Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in Georgia, I’ve seen how thoughtful planning and flexibility can make the holidays more enjoyable for children with autism and their families. With a few intentional adjustments, you can help your child feel safe, supported and empowered to participate in ways that honor their needs. Here are seven ways to create a sensory-friendly holiday season.
Creating a supportive environment begins with open communication. Let family and friends know about your child’s needs, preferences and boundaries.
Share what helps them feel comfortable and what may cause stress. Explain that the child might need breaks or may participate differently in traditions.
Encouraging empathy and flexibility ensures your child feels accepted and understood.
Now, go enjoy the holiday festivities with your child!
The holiday season can be joyful for autistic children when their needs are respected and supported.
Thoughtful planning, flexibility and communication help create meaningful, inclusive moments. By fostering sensory-friendly experiences, we ensure all children feel valued during the holiday season and beyond.
Matt Rokowsky is the CEO at Above and Beyond Therapy in Georgia, which is dedicated to helping children with autism spectrum disorder thrive and reach their fullest potential.