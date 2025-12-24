opinion Seven ways to create a sensory-friendly holiday season for kids with autism Preparation, communication, mindfulness and empathy will be critical for a positive experience for children. Shoppers at Lenox Square enjoy a visit and photo session with Santa. Lenox and many other local malls also offer sessions with Santa designed specifically for kids with autism and other special needs. (Courtesy of Simon Malls)

By Matt Rokowsky – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Dec 24, 2025

The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebration, but it can also bring unique challenges for autistic children. Sensory sensitivities, routine changes and increased social expectations can make the season overwhelming rather than exciting. While festive lights and gatherings might be stimulating for some, they may feel distressing for others. Recognizing these differences is key to creating a more inclusive holiday experience.

The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebration, but it can also bring unique challenges for autistic children. Sensory sensitivities, routine changes and increased social expectations can make the season overwhelming rather than exciting. While festive lights and gatherings might be stimulating for some, they may feel distressing for others. Recognizing these differences is key to creating a more inclusive holiday experience.

As the CEO of Above and Beyond Therapy, where we provide personalized Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in Georgia, I've seen how thoughtful planning and flexibility can make the holidays more enjoyable for children with autism and their families. With a few intentional adjustments, you can help your child feel safe, supported and empowered to participate in ways that honor their needs. Here are seven ways to create a sensory-friendly holiday season. 1. Respect and maintain predictable routines Children with autism often thrive on structure. Matt Rokowsky is the CEO at Above and Beyond Therapy in Georgia. (Courtesy) Children with autism often thrive on structure. However, the holidays can disrupt familiar routines with different school schedules, shifting mealtimes or late-night events. These changes might increase anxiety or make emotional regulation more difficult. To ease transitions, try to maintain consistent elements of the child's daily schedule whenever possible. Use visual schedules, countdown calendars or social stories to prepare them for upcoming activities. Preview changes or visitors in advance, and keep bedtime and meals as predictable as possible. Even small efforts to preserve routine can make the season feel more manageable. 2. Create a quiet space for regulation Holiday gatherings can be noisy, crowded and overstimulating. Providing a designated quiet space gives children a safe place to step away and regulate.

This area might include soft lighting, noise-canceling headphones, weighted blankets or favorite sensory items.

When attending events elsewhere, bring a small sensory kit and ask the host if a calm room is available. Allowing children to take breaks prevents overload and supports their emotional well-being. 3. Be mindful of sensory overload The holidays are filled with bright lights, scented candles and loud music. For some autistic children, these sensations can be overwhelming. Choose decor that is simple and soothing — such as soft, adjustable lighting instead of flashing lights, unscented candles and gentle background music. Introduce sensory experiences gradually and respect the child’s choice to skip those that feel uncomfortable. You can also offer low-sensory alternatives like quiet crafts, soft-texture activities or silent holiday movies to help them engage joyfully.

4. Give choices and respect autonomy Holiday traditions should never come at the expense of a child's comfort. Empower them with choices: "Do you want to help decorate or just watch?" or "Would you rather stay home or come to the gathering for a short time?" If they choose to opt out, honor that decision without pressure. Supporting autonomy fosters trust and ensures the season feels safe and enjoyable rather than overwhelming. 5. Prepare for social interactions Family gatherings often involve relatives, unfamiliar guests and increased social expectations. This can create pressure to hug, chat or make eye contact.

Prepare your child with role-play or social stories that walk through common scenarios. Let them know that waving instead of hugging or stepping away when needed is perfectly acceptable. Communicate with family members so they understand and respect the child’s communication style. Prioritizing comfort over social “performance” helps create a more inclusive environment. 6. Plan food options with sensory needs in mind Holiday meals can be filled with unfamiliar smells and textures that might be difficult for children with sensory sensitivities. Including your child’s preferred foods alongside traditional dishes can help them feel safe and included. There’s no need to pressure them to try new foods, as the goal is to enjoy time together. If attending a gathering, bringing familiar snacks or a packed meal can help the child participate comfortably.

7. Communicate with family and friends Creating a supportive environment begins with open communication. Let family and friends know about your child's needs, preferences and boundaries. Share what helps them feel comfortable and what may cause stress. Explain that the child might need breaks or may participate differently in traditions. Encouraging empathy and flexibility ensures your child feels accepted and understood. Now, go enjoy the holiday festivities with your child! The holiday season can be joyful for autistic children when their needs are respected and supported.