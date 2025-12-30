Opinion Redefine addiction recovery for men and the community will see results Addiction recovery is possible. Recovery that empowers is recovery for a lifetime. Recovery coaches for Sober Men Living assist young men who are recovering from addictions and residing in five homes in Cobb. (Courtesy of SoberMenLiving.com)

Terrence grew up in a loving Christian home. He was a good student and a star athlete. But in college – on a full scholarship –he became consumed by what others thought of him. He drank and partied. After the death of his grandfather, his substance abuse only intensified. He escalated his use, starting to use cocaine to numb his pain.

Unable to hold down a job, his life began to self-destruct. But he sought help for his addictions only after his grandmother confronted him, telling him he needed to make a change. His relationship with his grandmother gave him the strength he needed to seek help. And at The Potter’s House, we were blessed to watch him heal. He gained access to wise and intentional guidance over a long period of time from staff and from peers. He returned to and healed old, deep wounds. Nearly 80 million Americans struggle with either alcohol or a substance abuse disorder. Given that the total American population is estimated to be about 343 million, that’s almost 1 in 4 Americans who fight addiction in some form. RELATED Opinion: Kindness, giving are good for the soul and great ways to combat loneliness Relationships and community are key to overcoming addiction Addiction is often tragic and lonesome; it also compounds other hardships in the lives of those who struggle against it. Adrienne Bumpers is the director of The Potter’s House in northeast Georgia. (Courtesy) Addiction is often tragic and lonesome; it also compounds other hardships in the lives of those who struggle against it.

But most importantly, as we see in Terrence's story, addiction is treatable. To truly heal, treatment often needs to be just as complex and unique as the addiction itself. No two addictions are truly alike precisely because no two people are perfectly alike—there is no one-size-fits-all solution. On a 550-acre farm just north of the city, we've seen the transformative power of whole person healing when men from the Atlanta area enter into treatment that holistically engages their mind, body and spirit.

They are invited to show up fully, open up completely and connect deeply. They’re part of a year-long program that creates the time and space for true and lasting healing to happen in a safe and supportive environment. Evidence-based best practices include professional psychological support and peer-based support programs. So that’s what we give them. They work and enjoy recreation in community. They take the time to return to and heal their deepest injuries. In doing so, they build healthy relationships with themselves, with peers and with insightful professionals. Those relationships give them the support they need to heal transformatively – and to overcome addiction for good. Trusting relationships like these are an integral part of recovery. Research shows that positive relationships significantly influence a person’s initial willingness to seek help for their addictions, in addition to reducing their long-term likelihood of relapsing. RELATED Opinion: For Georgia to move forward, we need strong nonprofits. Here’s how to help. Here’s why men living with addiction suffer so much But men struggling against addiction are often socially impoverished. Their relationships, when they exist, are often negative. They do not often contribute to resilience, health or healing – the things they need the most.

But in long-term addiction recovery programs, men can experience being deeply cared for over an extended period of time. At the same time, they learn to care for others – perhaps for the first time in their life. By learning what support and community is, and by participating in it, new patterns of thought and behavior can emerge. And while these new patterns of thought and behavior can be extremely difficult to establish, they are just as fundamental to holistic healing and recovery as the relationships that facilitate them. Given that there is a 40% to 60% relapse rate following discharge from the many thousands of addiction treatment options in the U.S., it’s clear that we need to redefine what addiction recovery looks like. Addiction recovery isn’t just about managing symptoms. It’s about healing whole people. And that requires reaching into the core of who men truly are and meeting them there, first. RELATED Opinion: A year after my mother’s death, I found my way back with a grief retreat The way Terrence thought about himself and about the world changed dramatically. He now uses his gifts of teaching and coaching to serve the men in recovery at the very same place he found his own help and healing.