Did you know that children with intellectual or physical disabilities were not always allowed to attend public schools?

Without an education, life was hard for these children and their families. Many were put in institutions or asylums. Exclusion led to ignorance about disabilities that caused fear, shame and abuse. One of the few countries that continues these barbaric practices is Russia.

Beginning in 1954, federal laws changed things for the better. The Education for All Handicapped Children Act (1975) included children who were deaf and blind/vision-impaired. The EAHCA was replaced by IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act), and now even helps students transition to productive adult lives.

Including all learners shows us that everyone has talents and skills that can be developed. Educating people with disabilities requires resources like braille, assistive technology, accommodations, and teacher training. With federal tax dollars, the U.S. Department of Education has made great progress in helping educate all children.

The Trump Administration has cut critical programs that provided special education teacher training, family resources, job training and assistive technologies. These cuts will hurt all people who have disabilities and their families. If you agree that everyone deserves an education, please reach out to your representatives.