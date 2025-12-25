Opinion

AJC readers write about Trump administration actions, and a Christmas wish.
Education funding cuts hurt children with disabilities

Did you know that children with intellectual or physical disabilities were not always allowed to attend public schools?

Without an education, life was hard for these children and their families. Many were put in institutions or asylums. Exclusion led to ignorance about disabilities that caused fear, shame and abuse. One of the few countries that continues these barbaric practices is Russia.

Beginning in 1954, federal laws changed things for the better. The Education for All Handicapped Children Act (1975) included children who were deaf and blind/vision-impaired. The EAHCA was replaced by IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act), and now even helps students transition to productive adult lives.

Including all learners shows us that everyone has talents and skills that can be developed. Educating people with disabilities requires resources like braille, assistive technology, accommodations, and teacher training. With federal tax dollars, the U.S. Department of Education has made great progress in helping educate all children.

The Trump Administration has cut critical programs that provided special education teacher training, family resources, job training and assistive technologies. These cuts will hurt all people who have disabilities and their families. If you agree that everyone deserves an education, please reach out to your representatives.

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

Trump transformation would be a lovely Christmas gift

What do I want to see happen to Trump? I’d love to see him overwhelmed by a massive, irreversible moment of clarity, in which he experiences himself the way we experience him.

I’d love to watch him grow and change as his metamorphosis transforms him. I want him to morph into a creature I can happily forgive and lovingly embrace.

TIM CARR, DECATUR

Kelly investigation is waste of time and money

Here we go again! The Trump administration, including the Department of Defense, has requested an investigation of Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, for stating, along with five other elected officials, that current military members ignore illegal orders.

What part of “illegal” do they not understand? But Trump just cannot stand people with brains, ethics, and understanding of the law and the Constitution from challenging his edicts or positions.

Stop wasting our time and money! We have many more issues that require sound, informed debate and legislation. If they want to investigate anything, how about investigating Trump and the billions of dollars he and his family have made while he is president?

Our Congress, especially the Republicans, needs to grow a backbone and ethics to do their job. Didn’t they take an oath of office when they were sworn in?

JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN

