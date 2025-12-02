Opinion Readers write Readers write about animals grown for food, and obligations in the military. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

The Humane League deserves help on Giving Tuesday Driving up I-85 last week, I saw something anyone venturing north of Atlanta has likely seen: a truck stacked with cages, each packed with hens. I saw wings stuck in wires, a dead bird, and feathers swirling around like snow. The birds blinked against the wind, terrified.

That glimpse offers a window into what billions of farmed animals endure. People rarely see where their food comes from, making it easy to ignore the suffering it causes. Most hens are confined to cages so small they can’t spread their wings, and “broiler” chickens grow so unnaturally fast that standing can be painful. But we don’t have to look away. The good news is that some groups are improving conditions for farmed animals, and even small donations make a big difference. According to Animal Charity Evaluators, The Humane League, a nonprofit ending the abuse of animals raised for food, helps around 12 animals for every dollar donated. On this Giving Tuesday, I’m donating to The Humane League, and I hope other Atlantans will join me. While we can’t erase the suffering we see on the highway, we can help build a better existence for the billions of farmed animals that feed our country every day. KAREN HIRSCH, ATLANTA

President overreacts to videos about military orders

The White House has overreacted to posts by members of Congress advising U.S. military personnel that they are duty-bound to refuse to carry out illegal orders, even if ordered by the Commander-in-Chief. The president has branded these lawmakers as traitors and called for their execution for invoking the United States Constitution, which in word and in judicial precedent has been upheld in numerous cases when criminal acts have been perpetrated by members of the military, even when under orders from above. However, these senators and representatives are not only all Democrats and independents, but also served our country in various branches of the armed forces. Donald Trump, on the other hand, ducked out of the draft, never served his country, and has a history of disparaging citizens who did sacrifice for this nation. Who is truly the ‘traitor’ here? BILL FLEMING, ATLANTA Troops are trained to obey only lawful orders