There are several moving parts regarding the issues surrounding the Fulton County Jail. There seems to be a continuous ecosystem of blame, from the Fulton County Commissioners to Sheriff Pat Labat to District Attorney Fani Willis to the Atlanta Police Department, and more.

What makes the decision-making process so difficult is that with any additional funding that goes toward the jail, many constituents and public officials may feel those resources are being taken away from law-abiding citizens. We see this firsthand with the Atlanta Detention Center and its relationship with the Fulton County Jail.

What needs to happen is the creation of a proper order of operations. As goals are checked off the list, we can actually see what resources need to be applied where. Give the district attorney and the court system adequate resources to get people awaiting trial, especially for minor offenses, in front of a judge in a timely manner. That should be priority one to decrease the inmate population.

Next is making a concrete decision about which staff details are required in Fulton County to be properly managed. Third, deciding where inmates go while renovations and improvements are being made. Last, working with all municipalities in Fulton County to create diversion efforts to ensure this overcrowding is decreased and never happens again.

The people of Fulton County are tired of the finger-pointing and blaming without a clear vision from leadership.