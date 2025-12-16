Clear vision, operations needed for Fulton jail
There are several moving parts regarding the issues surrounding the Fulton County Jail. There seems to be a continuous ecosystem of blame, from the Fulton County Commissioners to Sheriff Pat Labat to District Attorney Fani Willis to the Atlanta Police Department, and more.
What makes the decision-making process so difficult is that with any additional funding that goes toward the jail, many constituents and public officials may feel those resources are being taken away from law-abiding citizens. We see this firsthand with the Atlanta Detention Center and its relationship with the Fulton County Jail.
What needs to happen is the creation of a proper order of operations. As goals are checked off the list, we can actually see what resources need to be applied where. Give the district attorney and the court system adequate resources to get people awaiting trial, especially for minor offenses, in front of a judge in a timely manner. That should be priority one to decrease the inmate population.
Next is making a concrete decision about which staff details are required in Fulton County to be properly managed. Third, deciding where inmates go while renovations and improvements are being made. Last, working with all municipalities in Fulton County to create diversion efforts to ensure this overcrowding is decreased and never happens again.
The people of Fulton County are tired of the finger-pointing and blaming without a clear vision from leadership.
STEVEN DINGLE, ATLANTA
Judge lost control of election interference case
First, congratulations to the attorneys who represented President Donald Trump and others involved with the fake electors and others who interfered in the 2020 election.
You all did a magnificent job deflecting from the real criminal indictments to District Attorney Fani Willis’s personal life, and shame on her, too, for some very poor choices. Hope all of them got paid well, and perhaps they’re all laughing all the way to the bank.
This should never have been allowed to happen, and the fault lies with the judge who should have and could have stopped this. His behavior shows he shouldn’t be a judge. He lost control and was incapable of directing the case to where it belonged. Further, the case should have been brought by the attorney general of Georgia, not by the Fulton County AG.
The recent dismissal by the state only amplifies the Republican influence on this entire judicial malfeasance. Again, my congratulations to the attorneys for the defendants. You were magnificent and certainly earned your fees.
PETER TRAGER, SANDY SPRINGS