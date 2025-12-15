Opinion Readers write FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Need for clean energy is now urgent A recent letter-writer’s guidance, “Global warming is costly, urgent threat” (Jerome Tokars, Dec. 9), should serve as a call for Congress and Georgia leaders to finally advance legislation that meaningfully reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Congress must pass national permitting reform that accelerates — not obstructs — the approval of clean energy projects. At the state level, the Georgia Public Service Commission should ensure fair access to the electrical grid for cleaner, cheaper power sources that are currently sidelined by a fossil fuel-dominated system controlled by Georgia Power. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s pledge to lower energy costs by doubling down on fossil fuels ignores the massive external costs those fuels impose on our health, climate, and economy. By restricting renewable energy projects, his approach denies all of us the opportunity to benefit from the rapidly growing, lower-cost clean-energy market — profits that should belong to households and communities, not just legacy utilities. We should demand better. Ask your federal and state elected officials to steer our energy policies back toward a wealthier, healthier future powered by clean, affordable energy. BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

U.S. is not the biggest contributor of CO2

A recent letter-writer cites various conditions created by a warming climate. I agree it’s a huge problem. But the U.S. accounts for a fraction of the world’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions — 12.6%, according to the Global Carbon Project. If we cut our CO2 outflow by 50%, it would result in a relatively small reduction of the Earth’s total emissions. That’s because China (33%) and India (7%) combined spew the lion’s share of CO2 into the air. How can we “act now” for them? We can’t. DAVID GOULD, ALPHARETTA 14th District deserves better than name-calling