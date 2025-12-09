I have been a broadband technician for over 26 years, and nothing compares to the technological jump that fiber broadband represents.

With historic funding from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, Georgia had an opportunity to fund the build-out of the most reliable, cost-effective and future-proof fiber network. Georgia was set to receive $1.3 billion in BEAD funds that would be used to build this high-speed network. However, because the Trump administration and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick changed the National Telecommunications and Information Administration rules, Georgians will receive only $309 million, leaving nearly $1 billion in limbo. This will leave millions of Georgians without fiber broadband while diverting BEAD funds to satellite.

Satellite can never be as fast as fiber, as it will experience slower speeds due to limited capacity. The life span of most low Earth orbit satellites is less than five years, while fiber’s life span is over 20+ years. Fiber optics is the most reliable, cost-effective and fastest technology for broadband, creating jobs in your community.

If we are to bridge the digital divide, we should ask lawmakers to use the full funding that Congress has allocated to the state of Georgia.

MIKE THARPE, KENNESAW