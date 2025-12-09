Fiber network funding will help bridge digital divide
I have been a broadband technician for over 26 years, and nothing compares to the technological jump that fiber broadband represents.
With historic funding from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, Georgia had an opportunity to fund the build-out of the most reliable, cost-effective and future-proof fiber network. Georgia was set to receive $1.3 billion in BEAD funds that would be used to build this high-speed network. However, because the Trump administration and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick changed the National Telecommunications and Information Administration rules, Georgians will receive only $309 million, leaving nearly $1 billion in limbo. This will leave millions of Georgians without fiber broadband while diverting BEAD funds to satellite.
Satellite can never be as fast as fiber, as it will experience slower speeds due to limited capacity. The life span of most low Earth orbit satellites is less than five years, while fiber’s life span is over 20+ years. Fiber optics is the most reliable, cost-effective and fastest technology for broadband, creating jobs in your community.
If we are to bridge the digital divide, we should ask lawmakers to use the full funding that Congress has allocated to the state of Georgia.
MIKE THARPE, KENNESAW
Global warming is costly, urgent threat
A recent article (“Researchers slightly lower study’s estimate of climate-driven drop in global income,” Dec. 3) highlights two important points about climate science.
First, global warming carries an enormous economic cost. The current estimate is a 17% reduction in global income in 2050 due to higher temperatures. Agricultural yields decrease and human labor is less productive. Extreme weather events destroy capital, slow investment and force governments and households to divert money from economic growth to disaster recovery.
Second, the article illustrates the self-correcting nature of science. After publication of the initial paper, scientists not involved in the study reported minor errors that led the authors to revise their work. Even the small change from 19% to 17% income loss prompted a full correction. That’s how science works.
What remains unchanged is the urgent message. Scientists are telling us clearly that global warming threatens the economy as well as human well-being and the environment. We should seize every opportunity to protect both our climate and our prosperity.
JEROME TOKARS, ATLANTA
Will Trump sue over lost jobs report?
Along with most other branches of government that gather and process critical data, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been DOGE-ed, punished and slashed to the point of non-existence. We must therefore rely on outside sources for intelligence.
To that end, ADP has determined that small businesses lost 120,000 jobs in November. Trump couldn’t fire ADP to prevent this inconvenient fact from coming out, but maybe he can sue them.
DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN