opinion Readers write AJC readers share their views on accused pipe bomber, childhood vaccination and White House ballroom plans. (AJC File)

Outraged by political show of pipe bomber arrest I sat, appalled, as I watched the top crime fighters in this country congratulate themselves effusively for catching the one criminal who placed pipe bombs near both political parties’ offices on Jan. 5, 2021.

On Jan. 6, 2021, I recall watching live on TV a mob of thousands attacking and entering our nation’s Capitol. Those thousands carried weapons, attacked police, destroyed offices and desecrated the center of our nation’s government. I am outraged by the posture of these government officials, putting on a show, congratulating themselves for solving one crime while ignoring the crimes of the next day. DIANA VENTERS, DECATUR Parents left without direction on childhood vaccine decisions

The current CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has abdicated the duty of carefully balancing the risks and benefits of childhood vaccinations and making thoughtful recommendations that help parents and doctors.

The majority of the past three meetings (including Dec. 4 and Dec. 5) focused on risks, fearmongering and hand-wringing about “lack of data.” They “recommend” that parents discuss vaccinations with their child’s doctor. Most parents, however, lack the expertise and time to fully integrate all the vaccine-related information. Parents look for thoughtful help and actionable recommendations from expert committees such as the ACIP. The current ACIP basically passes the buck. As Mel Brooks noted, there is no arguing with those set in their authoritarian ways — you can only combat such intransigence with humor. So, everybody, please start making ACIP jokes, as in “The ACIP could not recommend…” MARTIN MELTZER, ATLANTA Trump wants large ballroom to bear his name Whenever I see an architect’s rendering of Donald Trump’s ballroom addition to the White House, my stomach turns.