opinion
AJC readers share their views on accused pipe bomber, childhood vaccination and White House ballroom plans.
Outraged by political show of pipe bomber arrest
I sat, appalled, as I watched the top crime fighters in this country congratulate themselves effusively for catching the one criminal who placed pipe bombs near both political parties’ offices on Jan. 5, 2021.
On Jan. 6, 2021, I recall watching live on TV a mob of thousands attacking and entering our nation’s Capitol. Those thousands carried weapons, attacked police, destroyed offices and desecrated the center of our nation’s government.
I am outraged by the posture of these government officials, putting on a show, congratulating themselves for solving one crime while ignoring the crimes of the next day.
DIANA VENTERS, DECATUR
Parents left without direction on childhood vaccine decisions
The current CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has abdicated the duty of carefully balancing the risks and benefits of childhood vaccinations and making thoughtful recommendations that help parents and doctors.
The majority of the past three meetings (including Dec. 4 and Dec. 5) focused on risks, fearmongering and hand-wringing about “lack of data.” They “recommend” that parents discuss vaccinations with their child’s doctor. Most parents, however, lack the expertise and time to fully integrate all the vaccine-related information. Parents look for thoughtful help and actionable recommendations from expert committees such as the ACIP.
The current ACIP basically passes the buck. As Mel Brooks noted, there is no arguing with those set in their authoritarian ways — you can only combat such intransigence with humor. So, everybody, please start making ACIP jokes, as in “The ACIP could not recommend…”
MARTIN MELTZER, ATLANTA
Trump wants large ballroom to bear his name
Whenever I see an architect’s rendering of Donald Trump’s ballroom addition to the White House, my stomach turns.
With no announcement, Trump leveled the East Wing of the White House after claiming that the People’s House would not be touched by his monstrosity. Now he has fired the architect for saying that the ballroom is too big and would dwarf the White House. But that’s exactly what Trump wants. Surely the ballroom will bear his name and will be the most obvious physical mark of his presidency on Washington, D.C., and our nation.
Trump has always liked to see his name on all kinds of things, especially large buildings like Trump Tower. He recently named the Institute of Peace for himself, and if he ever builds the Triumphal Arch to commemorate the 250th anniversary of our country’s birth, it’s a good bet that his name will be on it somewhere. It’s tangible evidence of his bloviating ego and chronic narcissism.
LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS