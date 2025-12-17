Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Raising suspicion

By
49 minutes ago
  1. https://www.ajc.com/opinion/mike-luckovich/

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

national parks
OPINION

Trump’s rules threaten history at Georgia’s MLK Jr. and Ocmulgee national sites

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Satan suckered

OPINION

Lower power bills by only $8.50 a month is a slap in the face to Georgians

Keep Reading

Readers write

Lower power bills by only $8.50 a month is a slap in the face to Georgians

Atlanta Housing builds on legacy of innovation and empowering residents

Featured

Fani Willis testifies

Fani Willis blasts Senate panel in contentious hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County