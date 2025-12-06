opinion Medicare open enrollment period is ending. Make your health a priority. Sunday, Dec. 7, is the deadline to enroll. Here are tips for making good choices for you and your family. Sunday, Dec. 7, is the deadline for when you can look at your Medicare Advantage and drug plan options. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

I started working as a doctor in Queens, New York, and helped patients in underserved communities. Those years taught me how important primary and preventive care are for staying on top of health, especially as we age.

I started working as a doctor in Queens, New York, and helped patients in underserved communities. Those years taught me how important primary and preventive care are for staying on top of health, especially as we age.

Many people wait until a crisis before they see a doctor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this happened even more often. Preventive visits were skipped and people only went to the doctor for urgent needs. RELATED Atlanta is full of promise, but people are going hungry. Let's change that. Missing these visits can raise health risks, especially for older adults with multiple health conditions. Making time for regular checkups can mean more healthy years ahead. Why preventive and primary care matters Seeing your doctor for regular checkups and blood tests can spot problems like high blood pressure early when they are easier to manage. Maria E. Rivera, DO, MBA, is Humana's vice president of health services for Atlanta. (Courtesy) Seeing your doctor for regular checkups and blood tests can spot problems like high blood pressure early when they are easier to manage. The same can be true for diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 1 million Georgians live with diabetes (12% of the state population) and 50,000 are diagnosed with the disease ever year. More than 2.6 million adults in Georgia have warnings signs for diabetes. This means blood sugar levels are above normal, but not high enough to be diabetes. Finding health issues early gives people more options to stay well and live independently.

Many older adults think if they feel well or have reached a certain age, routine care is no longer needed.

In truth, regular care is one of the best ways to protect long-term health. RELATED Men are expected to be stoic, but break the ‘man rules’ to heal and thrive It works best when patients build trusting relationships with their doctors. Overcoming real-world challenges Some people face extra challenges getting care. This could be a lack of transportation, limited access to technology or high drug costs. When you don’t get care, your health conditions can get worse and lead to hospital stays.

RELATED Fellow CEOs in Atlanta, beyond: Don’t regress on supporting working mothers. Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans, or D-SNPs, are made for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid. These plans support individuals facing barriers to care. Choosing Medicare coverage Sunday is the deadline for when you can look at your Medicare Advantage and drug plan options. If you have both Medicare and Medicaid, this is a great time to learn about D-SNPs and how they can help you. I know this process can feel overwhelming. To keep it simple, start with a few steps: