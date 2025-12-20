Iran has been weakened militarily and economically. Citizens want change now.

A protester takes part in a march on the second anniversary of a protest movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating the dress code for women in Iran, at Place de la Bastille, in Paris. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images/TNS 2024)

Will the world stand with the regime or allow Iranians to have a choice of self-determination?

By Shohreh Mirfendereski – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In September, France, the United Kingdom and Germany activated “snapback” sanctions , restoring penalties once lifted under the nuclear deal after Iran’s open defiance and the United Nations Security Council’s failure to act.

After years of failed negotiations, Europe has drawn a line.

The message from the streets is clear: Iranians reject this regime.

Since then, investigators have documented ongoing arrests, torture, enforced disappearances, and targeted blinding of protesters.

The 2022 death of Mahsa (Jina) Amini in morality-police custody ignited the “Women, Life, Freedom” uprising, exposing the regime’s brutality to the world.

In 2024, former U.N. Special Rapporteur Javaid Rehman called for an international tribunal to hold the regime accountable for atrocity crimes, including the 1988 prison massacre, when more than 30,000 political prisoners were executed.

On human rights, the record is indisputable. Dozens of U.N. resolutions have condemned Tehran’s discrimination, torture, mass executions, and the silencing of women and minorities.

Iranian Americans in Atlanta are fighting for democracy in Iran and the U.S.

For four decades, the Islamic Republic has survived on two pillars:

From its earliest days, the regime has also projected power through terror and proxy warfare. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its Quds Force have armed, trained, and financed militias across the region, forming what Tehran brands the “Axis of Resistance.”

Billions of dollars have been diverted to these groups while families face unemployment and inflation.

Hezbollah has grown stronger than the Lebanese army. Hamas, backed and praised by Tehran, carried out the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

The Houthis have disrupted global trade with strikes on Red Sea shipping, raising fuel and insurance costs and, ultimately, prices worldwide.

After the June 2025 12-Day War, which decimated key IRGC commanders, and with snapback restored, the regime is at its weakest and most isolated point in decades.

Where the resistance stands

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran — the coalition that exposed Tehran’s secret nuclear sites — warned the European Parliament in 2004 that Western appeasement would only embolden Iran’s rulers and “ultimately impose war upon Western nations.”