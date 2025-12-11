ICE raids come with a human cost: empty seats at our quinceañeras

My doble quince was a beautiful night with cumbia, a mariachi group, and cake. The days that followed were filled with images of families being torn apart and communities being raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across all news outlets.
North Carolina recently experienced the brutal removal of their immigrant communities with ICE raids occurring at daycares and schools. The largest ICE raid occurred in Atlanta not that long ago, resulting in 475 individuals being detained and despite that, ICE raids are rumored to continue escalating in the south.
People have died both in the process of being deported and while in a detention center from suicide, medical neglect, and use of excessive force. Despite the human cost, in Georgia the largest detention center was approved in June, which will be an expansion of the current Folkston detention center.
Thousands of Latinas around the nation will be turning 15 this year, and it is estimated that 107,000 immigrants will be detained and potentially deported by the beginning of next year.
In that 107,000, someone’s uncle, aunt, mom, dad, sister, brother, neighbor, or classmate will not be able to attend a quinceañera celebration.
Community members must take care of each other
Immigrants are being hunted down all over communities by ICE using various technologies such as social media monitoring systems, cellphone location tracking, and facial recognition.
As more time goes by, the public will become more normalized to this form of police violence until an individual is killed at the hands of an ICE officer. At this point, abolishing ICE should be the goal.
While we work towards this goal, we should continue taking steps. People are going into hiding, and there is no sense of governmental interference or actual prevention of these public violent ICE raid roundups. We, the community, must take care of each other.
If you witness an ICE raid, several trusted groups have highlighted the use of the SALUTE (Size, Activity, Location, Uniform, Time, Date, and Equipment) to document the incident.
If you are an individual in a people-facing sector, such as a hospital, school, or clinic, ensure your team has an ICE protocol in place if they are targeted. Lastly, if you are Latin, I know you are constantly in fear for our community and may feel a sense of hiding.
Take this moment to publicly celebrate our culture while doing everything in our power to protect it. At my doble quince celebration, I raised over $2,000 for Escuelitas and El Refugio - local organizations that provide political education and/or services to the wider Latine Georgia community.
Turning an event into a fundraising opportunity or providing your community with Know Your Rights cards will not stop the violence the immigrant community is facing, but it could ensure that moments like quinceañeras still happen this winter season.
Yesnely Anacari Flores is an immigrant rights advocate, doctoral student at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, and a Public Voices fellow of the OpEd Project with the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health and Every Page Foundation.