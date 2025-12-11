Opinion ICE raids come with a human cost: empty seats at our quinceañeras While the immigration agency should be abolished, in the meantime residents should know their rights and support immigrant communities. Frank Chavez, owner of Lizzy Fashion, arranging a quinceañera dress at his shop in Plaza Fiesta on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Yesnely Anacari Flores – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

I recently turned 30 years old, and I threw myself a doble quinceañera (a double 15th birthday celebration). The goal of this doble quince was not just to celebrate me stepping into womanhood as a confident 30-year-old Latina woman but to raise funds for organizations that support the wider immigrant Latine community. My doble quince was a beautiful night with cumbia, a mariachi group, and cake. The days that followed were filled with images of families being torn apart and communities being raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across all news outlets.

Immigration roundups have ramped up under Trump People have died both in the process of being deported and while in a detention center from suicide, medical neglect, and use of excessive force. Despite the human cost, in Georgia the largest detention center was approved in June, which will be an expansion of the current Folkston detention center.

As more time goes by, the public will become more normalized to this form of police violence until an individual is killed at the hands of an ICE officer. At this point, abolishing ICE should be the goal. While we work towards this goal, we should continue taking steps. People are going into hiding, and there is no sense of governmental interference or actual prevention of these public violent ICE raid roundups. We, the community, must take care of each other. If you witness an ICE raid, several trusted groups have highlighted the use of the SALUTE (Size, Activity, Location, Uniform, Time, Date, and Equipment) to document the incident. If you are an individual in a people-facing sector, such as a hospital, school, or clinic, ensure your team has an ICE protocol in place if they are targeted. Lastly, if you are Latin, I know you are constantly in fear for our community and may feel a sense of hiding. RELATED Opinion: America was once a beacon, but for Georgia Haitians, hope has turned to fear Take this moment to publicly celebrate our culture while doing everything in our power to protect it. At my doble quince celebration, I raised over $2,000 for Escuelitas and El Refugio - local organizations that provide political education and/or services to the wider Latine Georgia community.