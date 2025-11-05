Opinion SNAP cuts put Georgia in a food and work crisis. Demand action and solidarity. Suspending benefits and work training reimbursements simultaneously amounts to double harm — no food on the table and no way to meet the hours required to keep benefits. Recruits for Goodwill of North Georgia’s job training program fill out applications before being interviewed at the Goodwill Career Center in Decatur in 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Georgians have been through an array of economic shocks lately. After a pandemic that upended careers and revealed the fragility of our social safety net, the federal government shutdown threatens to deal a devastating blow to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Although, reportedly, the federal government has agreed to partially fund the program, uncertainty remains. In the meantime, more than a million Georgians count on this lifeline to feed their families and reenter the workforce.

As president and CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia, I spend my days with people who aren't looking for a handout but for a hand up. The typical SNAP participant in Georgia receives around $50 a week in assistance each month. RELATED Opinion: SNAP food benefit cuts threaten to make Georgians less healthy than before In September, more than 300 Georgians enrolled in Goodwill's SNAP Employment + Training program. Every participant indicated they wanted to work. Goodwill continues to serve communities despite directive As of Nov. 1, new policies went into effect, increasing the number of SNAP participants who are subject to work requirements. Keith Parker. (Courtesy of Goodwill of North Georgia) As of Nov. 1, new policies went into effect, increasing the number of SNAP participants who are subject to work requirements. They are veterans, seniors aged 55 to 64, parents with children aged 14 to 18, young adults aging out of foster care, and people navigating housing insecurity. Federal policy now requires them to complete at least 80 hours of work, school, volunteering, or approved job training each month to remain eligible for food assistance. That arrangement would be challenging even if our economy were humming along. Unfortunately, the shutdown's ripple effects have frozen November SNAP benefits, and the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family and Children Services, has instructed providers, such as Goodwill, which is the largest SNAP E&T provider and intermediary in the state, to cease all SNAP E&T operations. Even if the federal government releases funds, the state is not currently reimbursing organizations that train, coach, and support SNAP recipients. That leaves nonprofit providers caught between a bureaucratic directive and the moral imperative to continue serving their communities.

RELATED Opinion: Too many families like mine are buckling under weight of the American Dream At Goodwill, we have chosen the latter. During this crisis, we are covering the costs of our employment and job training programs serving SNAP recipients using revenue from our stores, donors, and philanthropic partners. We’re continuing to work with SNAP recipients and have asked the state to allow us to continue reporting their hours so that their time continues to count toward federal work requirements, and we’re partnering with food banks to ensure that no one who wants to build a better life goes hungry.

Fix the issue or risk hindering people’s financial independence Why should this matter to everyone, not just SNAP recipients? Because SNAP E&T is about workforce development, not just food. Employers across our state struggle to fill positions requiring technical skills and essential workplace habits. Our training programs range from providing one-hour resume review and interview prep courses to intensive, monthslong courses (such as welding, apartment maintenance, electric heat pump certification, etc.) that cost several thousand dollars per student and include tuition, tools, and case management. When a shutdown stalls these opportunities, companies lose potential hires, the economy slows, and communities see fewer pathways to upward mobility. The stakes are high. One in nine Georgians relies on SNAP, and many of them are newly unemployed or underemployed. Suspending benefits and work‑training reimbursements simultaneously amounts to double harm — no food on the table and no way to meet the hours required to keep benefits. Failing to address this issue will hinder efforts to help people who want to work transition from food insecurity to financial independence. Acting now can turn this crisis into an opportunity to strengthen the workforce, invest in families, and demonstrate that Georgia stands by those striving to improve their lives. RELATED Opinion: Here’s why global development and humanitarian assistance matter to Georgia My colleagues and I believe that when one part of our community suffers, we all do. Let’s ensure that temporary political gridlock doesn’t hinder the aspirations of thousands of Georgians who are eager to work and support their families. Let’s urge our leaders to treat job training as the essential infrastructure it is. And let’s each do what we can — through donations, hiring practices, or advocacy — to ensure that our neighbors have both the food and the opportunity they need to thrive.