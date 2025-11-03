Opinion

Republicans: Return to the basics and Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment.

The GOP traditionally stood for the rule of law, limited government and unity. It should again.
President Ronald Reagan, in 1984 in Atlanta, stood with Southern GOP Chairman Bill Harris (left), Newt Gingrich and Mack Mattingly as he promised a new "Solid South" for Republicans. (File)
President Ronald Reagan, in 1984 in Atlanta, stood with Southern GOP Chairman Bill Harris (left), Newt Gingrich and Mack Mattingly as he promised a new "Solid South" for Republicans. (File)
By Mack F. Mattingly – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

America’s center has collapsed. But it can be restored if Republicans return to their roots.

Both political parties have gravitated toward their extremes but given my background and experience over the past 70-plus years of working to foster, grow and protect true conservatism, my focus is squarely on protecting truth and standing up against a twisting of that truth.

Many now suggest that those who developed the conservative movement and built the party associated with it were not “real” conservatives or have somehow “sold out” the “true” conservative movement.

But the fact is that the current embodiment of Republicanism is an incoherent form of populism — sometimes leaning right, sometimes left.

RELATED
Opinion: Civility is not enough after Charlie Kirk’s death. We need mutual respect.

Give it a name, support it if you feel you must, but be aware: It isn’t the responsible, conservative party America needs.

GOP should not abandon these five core tenets

Members of Our Republican Legacy, who include many who served for decades in their states and in Washington and around the globe, represent all who built the framework of conservatism as a structural institution.

Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Mack Mattingly
Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Mack Mattingly

We stand firm in the belief that a responsible, conservative party in this country can be and in fact still is defined by five key principles that Republicans – including such legacy leaders as Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan - have historically championed, whatever their other differences.

The party in its current manifestation has turned these five bedrock tenets upside down, yet they remain the defining cornerstones of our party’s foundation.

They are:

RELATED
Opinion: I fought for America abroad, but now I’m fighting to save USA from within

Present party establishment is not conservative or Republican

Disagreement has always been healthy. But, let me make this clear.

The Republican principles espoused by the current personification of the GOP and those of Reagan’s GOP are not merely distinguishable. They are incompatible.

Some may elect to call them “Republican” or “conservative,” but they are in fact something else.

RELATED
Opinion: Words of wisdom for the GOP platform committee — from one who was there

Far better to be honest and give them their own name, rather than claim they are what they are not.

Mack F. Mattingly is a founding member, along with Founder, former Missouri U.S. Sen. John Danforth, former Defense Secretary Bill Cohen, former Vice President Dan Quayle and others, of Our Republican Legacy. Mattingly served as a U.S. senator from Georgia from 1981 to 1987.

About the Author

Mack F. Mattingly

More Stories

The Latest

Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, which controls more than 90 percent of the market for chips needed to build artificial intelligence systems, with President Donald Trump in Washington, April 30, 2025. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)
OPINION

Georgia is at a crossroads in global AI race, but here’s how state can thrive

OPINION

Atlanta airport chose equity and lost federal dollars in a win for travelers

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Deport the pollsters!

Keep Reading

With bombs and bravado, Trump puts his own stamp on Reagan's 'peace through strength' mantle

Trump says 'it's too bad' he can't run for a third term

AJC poll says Georgia Democrats want a tougher response to Trump

Featured

MARTA Series

6 report injuries after MARTA buses collide at DeKalb station

Georgia parks raise parking fees — and more price hikes could be on the way

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda