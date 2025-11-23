opinion Readers write FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Georgia’s 2020 fake electors should be prosecuted How helpful that Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis gets to select from a menu of reasons not to continue the prosecution of Georgia’s fake electors — too expensive, too time-consuming, too complex, too “politically charged,” too difficult to pursue a sitting president.

But missing from this list is the irrefutable fact that these people were trying to steal my vote and every vote cast in the 2020 election. The fake electors met and signed papers they actually sent to the National Archives after the secretary of state had certified the election, after Lt. Gov. Burt Jones himself had scored a record number of votes, and after Rudy Giuliani had produced accusations but no evidence of fraud. Georgia managed to hold a successful election during an unprecedented pandemic. The people who tried to undermine that election because they didn’t like the results should be held accountable. Their claim that they were only following the advice of counsel sounds a lot like the defense of only following orders. They should have to stand in a court of law and explain why they tried to rob Georgia voters. They should have to accept the consequences of their actions. Prosecuting the fake electors should serve as a warning to anyone who wants to illegally change an election result in Georgia. JERELYN JORDAN, ATLANTA

Eliminating sales tax will hurt low income

In the debates and discussions about eliminating the state sales tax, I have heard no mention of the fact that it will adversely affect poor people and seniors on fixed income. Eliminating the income tax will require increases in sales, ad valorem and property taxes. A progressive income tax is the real fair tax. CHARLIE KEY, MABLETON Congress stands unified against pedophilia

Name one other time in the past 50 years when Congress has spoken with one voice as it did with the recent vote to compel the release of the Epstein files? Regardless of how Americans may feel about other things, we finally showed the world that even Congress is not OK with pedophilia. Good job, Congress. We can only get better from here. DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW Misleading claims about housing shortages must be corrected Although the construction industry blames housing shortages on overregulation, that assertion is politically calculated and dangerously misleading. Housing shortages and unaffordable costs of new homes — beyond the reach of many Georgians — are mostly caused by other factors. Based on deceptive claims, the General Assembly will be considering House Bill 812, which would impose foolhardy scheduling restrictions on local development-permit review while also empowering the state to override any local regulations that are more rigorous than the state’s scant minimum standards.