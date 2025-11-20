Opinion Readers write AJC readers write in about President Trump, health care and agriculture. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

53 minutes ago link copied

President’s agenda is total control Trump’s objective is no longer under even the thinnest of veils. His agenda is pure and simple: dictatorship/autocracy/palace king. The fact that he continues, unchallenged by constitutional guardrails, is a dark and dangerous day for anyone who has conceived of, fought for, held up, or enjoyed living in a democracy.

I believe he (well, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, too) is now working to architect a program that kills the possibility of a fair vote in time for the midterms, disabling the national movement against his obvious takeover. Here in Georgia and nationwide, it’s not just gerrymandering, but it is continuing the 2020 challenges that legally and legitimately took him down. Impeaching and convicting him under this current Congress is clearly not an option. If there is an avenue to a successful third attempt at removing this deranged human from our presidency, we must look to the post-midterm results. We must continue to hammer and prove the truths that he so defiles. KEN MEAD, MARIETTA Misled about the wonders of Obamacare?

Reflecting the prevailing Democratic view, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson wanted to continue to shut down the government because the funding bill “does nothing to protect the health care of the American citizens” (“Ga. Democrats decry House vote,” AJC Nov. 14). Wait, what?

I thought Democrats already fixed health care, with the lauded “Affordable Care Act,” aka Obamacare. If Obamacare has made health care “affordable,” then why do we need continuing subsidies after the COVID emergency has ended? And why do we need them so badly that it warrants shutting down the government? I’m starting to think we have been misled about the wonders of Obamacare. DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Plant-based agriculture more sustainable for farmers