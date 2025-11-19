The Georgia Senate campaign of U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who’s running for Sen. Jon Ossoff’s seat, recently posted a fake AI-generated video on X depicting Ossoff’s votes for the recently ended federal government shutdown as completely dismissive of the pain caused to everyday citizens. Literally putting words in Ossoff’s mouth that he never said.

Rather than expressing any remorse for his deceit, in true discipleship style of cult leader Trump, the campaign simply doubled down on the post as a “new opportunity” to communicate with Georgia’s voters.

As a fellow Republican, I find this latest form of Trump-style deception abhorrent. Collins’ campaign has uncaged yet another Pandora’s box that will inevitably launch a tit-for-tat volley of fabrications inflicted upon the American voting public.

Though Ossoff has already pledged he will not use “deepfakes that misattribute or fabricate words or actions of their opponents to mislead voters,” others with lesser integrity surely will. Just wait until someone creates and posts a sham AI video of Collins engaging in some form of phony despicable behavior and maybe he and others like him will begin to comprehend what his campaign has just unleashed.

ALAN FOSTER, ACWORTH