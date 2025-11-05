Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Birdbrain

By
31 minutes ago

https://www.ajc.com/opinion/mike-luckovich/

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Just In: Atlanta’s Confederate streets get new names
OPINION

Resurrection of East Confederate Avenue is a sign of the times

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Lincoln Memorial renovation

OPINION

Georgians deserve reliable power. Don’t seek to emulate Texas or California.

Keep Reading

Mike Luckovich: Sole food source

Hawks escape in Brooklyn but not without a major loss

Tuesday’s races were a quiet rebuke of Trump for many voters, AP Voter Poll finds

Featured

Peter Hubbard

‘Landslide’ PSC sweep jolts Georgia Democrats ahead of 2026 midterms

Atlanta traffic patterns are changing, report says. How it impacts your drive.

Mrs. America isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty