Opinion Georgia deserve clean energy, a prescription for affordability and health Tuesday’s Public Service Commission election allows voters to decide the kind of environmental future they want. The PSC recently approved a rapid expand of burning fossil fuels, including gas and coal, like at Georgia Power’s Plant Bowen near Cartersville. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Preeti Jaggi – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

In Georgia, we are suffering from high power bills while data centers are moving into our state, creating a massive expansion of energy needs. Georgia Power customers’ bills are on average $500 more per year than just two years ago after six rate hikes. We heavily rely on expensive nuclear, gas and coal to generate electricity, even though energy efficiency and solar energy solutions are far less expensive ways to relieve customers’ high energy bills and allow for energy growth that is safe for our health.

RELATED Opinion: Georgia energy stays reliable and affordable thanks to constructive policies I, along with other health care professionals, have provided verbal and written comments to the PSC commissioners that the burning of fossil fuels is not safe for human health. I have witnessed others expressing frustration from extremely high bills and asking for more clean energy. Several commissioners have openly belittled students and other concerned residents, and they have ignored public comments of Georgians asking to stop expanding expensive and dirty fossil fuels.