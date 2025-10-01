The District 35 special election should be same day as the municipal election, and the PSC needs to be held accountable.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to schedule the District 35 state Senate special election to fill Jason Esteves’ vacated seat on Nov. 18 — just two weeks after the Nov. 4 municipal and Public Service Commission election — is both wasteful and irresponsible.

Holding two separate elections instead of consolidating them on Nov. 4 will cost Fulton and Cobb taxpayers several hundred thousand dollars, strain already overworked elections staff and create mass confusion for voters. Advance voting periods of two elections will overlap. Several long-standing polling places are not available. A potential runoff will be scheduled right before Christmas.

The Cobb Board of Elections formally requested that the governor reconsider and align the special election with the Nov. 4 ballot, but he refused. That choice, simply put, is a slap in the face to voters and taxpayers.

District 35 deserves better. Our state leaders should make it easier — not harder — for citizens to participate in democracy. Consolidating elections would have been the practical, economical and fair solution. By ignoring this option, Gov. Kemp has disregarded the needs of the very voters he is supposed to serve. STACY EFRAT, MARIETTA VICE CHAIR, COBB COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS & REGISTRATION

Lack of PSC accountability keeps energy bills high