The District 35 special election should be same day as the municipal election, and the PSC needs to be held accountable.
1 hour ago
Governor puts hardship on District 35 voters
Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to schedule the District 35 state Senate special election to fill Jason Esteves’ vacated seat on Nov. 18 — just two weeks after the Nov. 4 municipal and Public Service Commission election — is both wasteful and irresponsible.
Holding two separate elections instead of consolidating them on Nov. 4 will cost Fulton and Cobb taxpayers several hundred thousand dollars, strain already overworked elections staff and create mass confusion for voters. Advance voting periods of two elections will overlap. Several long-standing polling places are not available. A potential runoff will be scheduled right before Christmas.
The Cobb Board of Elections formally requested that the governor reconsider and align the special election with the Nov. 4 ballot, but he refused. That choice, simply put, is a slap in the face to voters and taxpayers.
District 35 deserves better. Our state leaders should make it easier — not harder — for citizens to participate in democracy. Consolidating elections would have been the practical, economical and fair solution. By ignoring this option, Gov. Kemp has disregarded the needs of the very voters he is supposed to serve.
STACY EFRAT, MARIETTA
VICE CHAIR, COBB COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS & REGISTRATION
Lack of PSC accountability keeps energy bills high
Most Georgians can agree with that statement. What I don’t agree with Commissioner Johnson about is blaming the previous administration. Joe Biden isn’t the president. Every Georgia Power requested rate increase has been passed and agreed to by the Public Service Commission in recent years.
Let’s look at Plant Vogtle, the cost overruns and the inability of Georgia Power to finish its projects on time. As customers, we are paying for all this inefficiency, and these projects are crippling everyday Georgians, who are struggling paycheck to paycheck.
In December 2022, the PSC approved a rate increase that included phased increases over 2023 2024 and 2025. The PSC approved a 12% rate hike that took effect in June 2023, adding more stress to an already stressed-out customer base.
The Public Service Commission isn’t working for us until we make our voices heard and vote.