Distractions can push away suicidal thoughts
I am someone who struggles with mental health problems and has had times in my life where I have considered suicide. It is a very lonely feeling, and more people need to come together to support those struggling.
I suggest including more ways for individuals to distract themselves or refrain from committing the act, such as listening to music, exercising, journaling, watching a movie, talking to friends and family, or engaging in art. Not everyone is going to be inclined to talk specifically about suicide via a hotline, but there are ways to divert their attention away from the urges and thoughts. These examples of distractions may be useful for someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, and potentially could save a life.
In my experience, these tools have helped me stray away from committing the act and have alleviated my symptoms of depression.
Kneeling FBI agents harmed no one
As a former police officer, soldier, and current attorney, I write about your Sept. 28 article on the FBI agents fired for kneeling during the George Floyd protests. This issue is critical for the right to protest and maintaining a free and just society. We should be far more concerned with preserving the rule of law than any officer’s gesture of humanity. They serve to protect, not to rule, and this conciliatory gesture harmed no one and might have helped that day in some way.
These terminations are troubling because they did not follow established policy and appear to be political purges. Your article notes that FBI Director Patel reportedly acknowledged the questionable legality of other FBI firings.
The kneeling agents could have acted from compassion after witnessing George Floyd’s death, or perhaps it was a simple de-escalation tactic in a volatile situation. Forcing officers to suppress their humanity is a mistake — so is remaking America into a totalitarian state. They deserve proper procedure, not capricious purges. We must allow law enforcement to be human, encourage de-escalation when possible, and ensure any personnel process is handled honestly and in good faith.
Sadly, this administration appears quite averse to either of these two concepts.
B.E. COURSON, SANDY SPRINGS
