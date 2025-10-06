I am someone who struggles with mental health problems and has had times in my life where I have considered suicide. It is a very lonely feeling, and more people need to come together to support those struggling.

I appreciate your concern with the nation’s ongoing problem with suicide. ( “Suicide prevention starts with awareness and action, so stay connected,” AJC, Sept. 27). In 2023, there were about 50,000 suicide cases in the U.S. alone, so this is a major problem that needs to be addressed.

I suggest including more ways for individuals to distract themselves or refrain from committing the act, such as listening to music, exercising, journaling, watching a movie, talking to friends and family, or engaging in art. Not everyone is going to be inclined to talk specifically about suicide via a hotline, but there are ways to divert their attention away from the urges and thoughts. These examples of distractions may be useful for someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, and potentially could save a life.

In my experience, these tools have helped me stray away from committing the act and have alleviated my symptoms of depression.

KAYLEE HAND, ATHENS

