Congress needs to stop treating the FAA like a political bargaining chip. A long-term funding plan that insulates air traffic controller training and hiring from future shutdowns would be a worthwhile investment. But until then, lawmakers must set aside their differences and restore government funding before more travelers pay the price.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport already faces a severe air traffic controller shortage, with staffing well below the Federal Aviation Authority’s safety metrics thanks to years of neglect. Now, with controllers working without pay and training programs on hold, delays and disruptions will only worsen for the airport’s 275,000 daily passengers.

“ TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown ” (AJC Oct. 21) is the latest reminder that the federal shutdown is pushing an aviation system running on fumes to its breaking point.

JACKSON SHEDELBOWER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THE CENTER FOR TRANSPORTATION POLICY, ARLINGTON, VA

New theater takes precedence over crowded jail

Johns Creek, a relatively new and small city in North Fulton County (about 82,000 residents), is currently in early voting. A central question is whether to issue bonds for about $50 million, obligated to taxpayers to pay for a new Performing Arts Center with about 800 seats.

Parking may be very sparse. No private supporting donations are available, it appears. Projections of rental income are considerably below the cost of paying for it. A referendum will (temporarily?) decide whether to proceed.

This referendum focuses on the pleasures for the minority of citizens and visitors who will patronize the Performing Arts Center and on projected increases in property values. We are already under federal mandate from court decisions to address the Fulton County jail needing massive funding to overcome certified unconstitutional conditions for inmates, and a threat to life and limb for inmates and jail employees.