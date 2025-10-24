Air travelers pay the price for shutdown
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport already faces a severe air traffic controller shortage, with staffing well below the Federal Aviation Authority’s safety metrics thanks to years of neglect. Now, with controllers working without pay and training programs on hold, delays and disruptions will only worsen for the airport’s 275,000 daily passengers.
Congress needs to stop treating the FAA like a political bargaining chip. A long-term funding plan that insulates air traffic controller training and hiring from future shutdowns would be a worthwhile investment. But until then, lawmakers must set aside their differences and restore government funding before more travelers pay the price.
JACKSON SHEDELBOWER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THE CENTER FOR TRANSPORTATION POLICY, ARLINGTON, VA
New theater takes precedence over crowded jail
Johns Creek, a relatively new and small city in North Fulton County (about 82,000 residents), is currently in early voting. A central question is whether to issue bonds for about $50 million, obligated to taxpayers to pay for a new Performing Arts Center with about 800 seats.
Parking may be very sparse. No private supporting donations are available, it appears. Projections of rental income are considerably below the cost of paying for it. A referendum will (temporarily?) decide whether to proceed.
This referendum focuses on the pleasures for the minority of citizens and visitors who will patronize the Performing Arts Center and on projected increases in property values. We are already under federal mandate from court decisions to address the Fulton County jail needing massive funding to overcome certified unconstitutional conditions for inmates, and a threat to life and limb for inmates and jail employees.
It may be unpleasant to consider the jail situation, but it is not avoidable indefinitely. The selfishness of neglecting the jail issue will become much more calamitous if not addressed soon. It is truly our issue, along with the rest of our county!
Cancel culture has double standard
Perceived liberals who quote verbatim some of the controversial things said by the late Charlie Kirk can lose their jobs and be cancelled. That never happened to Charlie Kirk when he said those things. Kirk had a reputation for defending controversial free speech, probably because he said some very controversial things. Why can’t Kirk’s supporters support the free speech of his critics when they say the very same things?