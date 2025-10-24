Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about Charlie Kirk, the ‘No Kings’ rallies and President Donald Trump. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

1 hour ago link copied

Professor lost job, but Kirk lost life Regarding the Emory University professor who was fired after her post on Charlie Kirk’s assassination (“Fired for Kirk posts, former Emory professor weighs costs of free speech,” AJC, Oct. 19), let’s see if I have this right: Anna Kenney first claimed she did not post the words “Good riddance.” Then she claimed she wrote them privately and someone else made them public. Regarding the Emory University professor who was fired after her post on Charlie Kirk’s assassination (“Fired for Kirk posts, former Emory professor weighs costs of free speech,” AJC, Oct. 19), let’s see if I have this right: Anna Kenney first claimed she did not post the words “Good riddance.” Then she claimed she wrote them privately and someone else made them public.

She then said that Kirk was “a disgusting individual,” although she had never heard of him before his murder. Then she lamented that she was fired for “exercising my right to free speech” in saying what she said. Well, professor, Charlie Kirk was killed for exercising his right to free speech! A. FREEDMAN, STONE MOUNTAIN Well, professor, Charlie Kirk was killed for exercising his right to free speech! A. FREEDMAN, STONE MOUNTAIN Politicians shouldn’t have right to destroy lives Congressman Buddy Carter has cast aspersions on the right of free speech. According to the U.S. Supreme Court, free speech includes burning our beloved flag.

Anna Kenney, a former Emory professor, will no longer be working to cure childhood cancer. Losing her job also means a loss of health insurance for her incapacitated husband. Anna Kenney, a former Emory professor, will no longer be working to cure childhood cancer. Losing her job also means a loss of health insurance for her incapacitated husband.

Does a politician aspiring to higher office have the right to destroy someone’s life? MARY ELIZABETH ETHERIDGE, DECATUR MARY ELIZABETH ETHERIDGE, DECATUR Rally participants oppose Trump’s policies I can think of few actions higher among our American value system than exercising our right to free speech while peaceably assembled as protected by the First Amendment to our Constitution. The GOP leaders in Congress, in declaring that the “No Kings” rallies were “Hate America” rallies, should be ashamed in making such a charge. The people who took part in the “No Kings” rallies do not hate America, but they do oppose Trump’s policies and his efforts to change our democracy into an autocracy.

JOHN TITUS, PEACHTREE CORNERS JOHN TITUS, PEACHTREE CORNERS Trump shows disrespect with vile video On Saturday, the president posted on X from Rapid Response 47, an AI-generated video of himself dressed in a flight suit, wearing a gold crown, and flying a military jet. The video proceeds to show him dumping brown goo, to portray feces, all over the “No Kings” marchers. On Saturday, the president posted on X from Rapid Response 47, an AI-generated video of himself dressed in a flight suit, wearing a gold crown, and flying a military jet. The video proceeds to show him dumping brown goo, to portray feces, all over the “No Kings” marchers. It is appalling that the president of the United States would do this, something at the level of a fifth grader. It is so embarrassing that our supposed leader would stoop to such a childish act in front of the entire world. He is also disrespecting, now more than half the nation that finds him repugnant or, at best, a charlatan. How can he command any respect from other world leaders when he acts this way? He is certainly showing that he is not a well man.