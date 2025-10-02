Savannah’s economy needs to be dependent on more than tourism dollars, and Southern states should form a scientific alliance.

Following the recent Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference , it is worth asking whether Savannah has leaned too heavily on tourism at the expense of long-term stability. Tourism has its place, but overdependence on it has left our city vulnerable and increasingly unaffordable for those who live here year-round.

Neighborhoods once rich in character are losing families and gardens as homes are converted into short-term rentals. Airbnbs multiply while housing for residents dwindles. Even our shared green spaces are giving way to investor-driven properties catering only to visitors. This shift erodes community and prices out locals who make Savannah what it is.

Entrepreneurship should take priority if we want a balanced economy. Local businesses create diverse jobs, strengthen resilience and reinvest wealth back into Savannah instead of exporting it through booking platforms or absentee landlords.

Savannah will always welcome visitors, but to thrive, we must first support the entrepreneurs and residents who sustain our community every day.