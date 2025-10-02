Opinion

Readers write

Savannah’s economy needs to be dependent on more than tourism dollars, and Southern states should form a scientific alliance.
Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)
Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)
1 hour ago

Savannah needs more than tourism

Following the recent Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference, it is worth asking whether Savannah has leaned too heavily on tourism at the expense of long-term stability. Tourism has its place, but overdependence on it has left our city vulnerable and increasingly unaffordable for those who live here year-round.

Neighborhoods once rich in character are losing families and gardens as homes are converted into short-term rentals. Airbnbs multiply while housing for residents dwindles. Even our shared green spaces are giving way to investor-driven properties catering only to visitors. This shift erodes community and prices out locals who make Savannah what it is.

Entrepreneurship should take priority if we want a balanced economy. Local businesses create diverse jobs, strengthen resilience and reinvest wealth back into Savannah instead of exporting it through booking platforms or absentee landlords.

Savannah will always welcome visitors, but to thrive, we must first support the entrepreneurs and residents who sustain our community every day.

CHRIS PARKER, SAVANNAH

Southern states should form scientific alliance

Recently, on national cable news, a Georgia State professor being interviewed said the secretary of Health and Human Services “has demolished the CDC,” and pregnant women should consider the source when worrying about taking Tylenol when pregnant.

It’s crazy when our president (who is listening to the HHS secretary) tells pregnant women to “tough it out” if they have a headache. This is reminiscent of Trump suggesting injecting bleach for COVID.

I hope Georgia and other Southern states will band together (quickly) and form a scientific alliance to recommend vaccines like the alliances on the West Coast (Oregon, California, Washington and Hawaii) and the Northeast Public Health Collaborative.

Georgia could start by hiring those who were recently fired or resigned from the CDC.

CLAIR MULLER, ATLANTA

Involved dads can be positive role models

In reference to the opinion of attorney Kevin Marshall (“Why Black boys thrive when they see Black men in power,” AJC, Sept. 23), my compliments for a well-written and thoughtful piece focusing on the impact of Black men in power on Black boys.

Unfortunately, Marshall missed a great opportunity with his focus on Black boys to emphasize the importance of live-at-home, loving fathers who actively participate in the education and mentoring of their sons. Involved fathers provide positive role models by encouraging the success and self-worth of all their children.

I wish the attorney success in his efforts to expand youth mentoring, but I would also strongly suggest that he focus on involving fathers in his efforts.

RON BOOK, CUMMING

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Illegal aliens from another planet!

OPINION

Mid-decade gerrymandering isn’t new for Georgia, but voters were the losers

OPINION

Civility is not enough after Charlie Kirk’s death. We need mutual respect.

Keep Reading

Dickens responds to federal troops in cities: ‘Atlanta is safe’

DEI programs cost Atlanta airport tens of millions in federal grants

Republican cuts to health care would devastate Georgia residents’ wallets

Featured

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the grand opening of the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, GA on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kemp’s response to unprecedented federal raid at Hyundai battery plant

Brian Snitker retiring as Braves manager, will remain with organization as adviser

Georgia SAT scores stay above national average. See how your school did.