1 hour ago
Savannah needs more than tourism
Following the recent Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference, it is worth asking whether Savannah has leaned too heavily on tourism at the expense of long-term stability. Tourism has its place, but overdependence on it has left our city vulnerable and increasingly unaffordable for those who live here year-round.
Neighborhoods once rich in character are losing families and gardens as homes are converted into short-term rentals. Airbnbs multiply while housing for residents dwindles. Even our shared green spaces are giving way to investor-driven properties catering only to visitors. This shift erodes community and prices out locals who make Savannah what it is.
Entrepreneurship should take priority if we want a balanced economy. Local businesses create diverse jobs, strengthen resilience and reinvest wealth back into Savannah instead of exporting it through booking platforms or absentee landlords.
Savannah will always welcome visitors, but to thrive, we must first support the entrepreneurs and residents who sustain our community every day.
CHRIS PARKER, SAVANNAH
Southern states should form scientific alliance
Recently, on national cable news, a Georgia State professor being interviewed said the secretary of Health and Human Services “has demolished the CDC,” and pregnant women should consider the source when worrying about taking Tylenol when pregnant.
It’s crazy when our president (who is listening to the HHS secretary) tells pregnant women to “tough it out” if they have a headache. This is reminiscent of Trump suggesting injecting bleach for COVID.
I hope Georgia and other Southern states will band together (quickly) and form a scientific alliance to recommend vaccines like the alliances on the West Coast (Oregon, California, Washington and Hawaii) and the Northeast Public Health Collaborative.
Georgia could start by hiring those who were recently fired or resigned from the CDC.
Unfortunately, Marshall missed a great opportunity with his focus on Black boys to emphasize the importance of live-at-home, loving fathers who actively participate in the education and mentoring of their sons. Involved fathers provide positive role models by encouraging the success and self-worth of all their children.
I wish the attorney success in his efforts to expand youth mentoring, but I would also strongly suggest that he focus on involving fathers in his efforts.