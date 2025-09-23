More than mentors: Why Black boys thrive when they see Black men in power

But my law school internship at a juvenile defender’s office quickly reminded me that not all Black boys were afforded the same sense of belonging or affirmation. Most of the youth we represented weren’t hardened criminals. They were kids — brilliant, curious, misunderstood kids — who had been failed by systems that never gave them a fair shot. Many of them had never met a Black male attorney, much less a Black male law student.

Kevin L. Marshall is an Atlanta-based attorney and managing member of the Marshall Law Group LLC. (Courtesy of Kevin Marshall Law)

That realization stuck with me. I saw myself in them, and I wondered what they saw in me.

So, I got involved. I mentored through my fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, led our annual college tour, and made it a mission to expose young Black boys to college life and possibilities beyond Georgia. I wanted to be the example I had once needed.

But over the years, I’ve also learned a sobering truth: Too often, Black boys are treated like problems before they’re seen as people. Many systems don’t reflect the boys they serve.

I’ve seen hundreds of students come before me not because they lack potential, but because they lack support, understanding and visibility.

And time after time, I ask myself: Why is the first time these young men meet a Black lawyer or decision-maker when they’re facing discipline?

