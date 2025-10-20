Chamblee adopted this approach decades ago when the city was much smaller and some districts struggled to find candidates. At the time, it made sense. But since 2010, the c ity’s population has tripled — from about 9,800 to more than 30,000 — through annexations such as Huntley Hills and Dresden East. In 2021, a fourth district was added to ensure representation for that area, yet residents still vote citywide for every district seat.

Even though I live in District 4, my ballot includes the District 1 City Council race. That’s because Chamblee still uses a citywide voting system for district seats — a setup that’s increasingly out of step with other metro cities and deserves another look.

This system dilutes local voices, gives incumbents and well-funded campaigns an advantage, and makes it harder for emerging or minority communities to elect candidates of their choice. Other cities like Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Doraville have moved to in-district or hybrid systems that balance citywide accountability with true neighborhood representation.

Chamblee already has one at-large council seat. The remaining four should be elected only by residents of their own districts. That simple change would make our elections fairer, more representative and more responsive to the unique needs of each community.

Now is the time to modernize Chamblee’s elections. Chamblee residents, contact our mayor and City Council and urge them to adopt in-district voting for district seats. Real change starts when residents speak up.