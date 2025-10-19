These individuals represent a vulnerable population, many fleeing trauma, persecution or violence, yet they are subjected to practices that strip their dignity and worsen mental health. Turning short-term processing centers into long-term holding facilities reveals a severe failure in oversight and accountability.

As a graduate student in social work, I was appalled by the AJC’s Oct. 5 report “ICE detaining immigrants for long periods in Atlanta field office basement.” The article describes men, women and nursing mothers sleeping for days in windowless basement cells, with no beds, showers or meaningful legal access.

Congress and Georgia’s elected leaders must act by mandating a 12‑hour cap on field office detention, requiring independent inspection of ICE facilities and enforcing prompt transfer to humane detention centers.

We cannot normalize secret basement prisons in our city. Humanity, transparency and justice demand better.

Vote and then demand more from PSC

On Nov. 4, we have the privilege of voting for the candidates who will represent us on the Public Service Commission of Georgia. The choice is clear, and Georgians will benefit from making the right decision. Few of us control the prices we pay for groceries, insurance, rent or education. We can control the price of our electrical service and demand more from the Public Service Commission.