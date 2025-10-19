Opinion

Readers write

(Phil Skinner/AJC)
Stop the use of secret basement prisons

As a graduate student in social work, I was appalled by the AJC’s Oct. 5 report “ICE detaining immigrants for long periods in Atlanta field office basement.” The article describes men, women and nursing mothers sleeping for days in windowless basement cells, with no beds, showers or meaningful legal access.

These individuals represent a vulnerable population, many fleeing trauma, persecution or violence, yet they are subjected to practices that strip their dignity and worsen mental health. Turning short-term processing centers into long-term holding facilities reveals a severe failure in oversight and accountability.

Congress and Georgia’s elected leaders must act by mandating a 12‑hour cap on field office detention, requiring independent inspection of ICE facilities and enforcing prompt transfer to humane detention centers.

We cannot normalize secret basement prisons in our city. Humanity, transparency and justice demand better.

CALEB REID, ATHENS

Vote and then demand more from PSC

On Nov. 4, we have the privilege of voting for the candidates who will represent us on the Public Service Commission of Georgia. The choice is clear, and Georgians will benefit from making the right decision. Few of us control the prices we pay for groceries, insurance, rent or education. We can control the price of our electrical service and demand more from the Public Service Commission.

The Public Service Commission regulates telecommunications, electric and natural gas services in the state. The issue is voters voting along party lines, instead of researching who can best serve their interests. Early voting started on Oct. 14 and I hope the voters make the right choice.

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

Division and hatred mark shutdown

Great job, Mr. President, you have put millions of lives in jeopardy by firing essential workers and cutting off funds to so-called Democratic states. Duh! Republicans live in the same states.

But you plan a $20 billion bailout of Argentina to boost your ego, while this country goes to pot. I hope you learn from this fiasco. Congress, I hope you are proud of allowing this to happen to your country.

There has never been so much division and hatred in the history of this country. I hope our spiritual leaders see the mess and encourage your members to pray. God help us.

C. CALHOUN, ATLANTA

Tragedies happen when traffic laws aren’t respected

Eight people, including five children, died in a fiery wreck on I-85 on Oct. 13. Every time someone dies unnecessarily from a gun, the debate begins. Want to reduce premature death? Here is an easier one: How about seriously enforcing traffic laws in metro Atlanta?

Car deaths and injuries are the low-hanging fruit and should not be controversial. I have had the privilege of traveling to other parts of the country and the world, and have been to places where traffic laws are enforced with regularity. In these locations, I have observed a much higher respect for traffic laws.

There is so little enforcement in metro Atlanta that there is no consistency. Where there is no consistency, there is no respect. Where the chances of being caught are slim, drivers are far more likely to disregard the law.

I ask that Gov. Brian Kemp and other leaders within the state make it a priority to enforce traffic laws — not just for a week or a month following this latest tragic accident, but permanently.

JOHN LOVELL, NEWNAN

