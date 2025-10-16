AJC readers weigh in on issues they care about most.

On Saturday, millions of Americans will participate in “No Kings” rallies across the nation. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., has falsely alleged that the protests are a “hate America rally” for “the antifa people.”

We’ll march to protest and for love of country

The truth is that these rallies focus on President Donald Trump’s ever-increasing efforts to seize unprecedented and unconstitutional power.

But that’s not all. Observing the posters and listening to speakers, I’ve been surprised at the many reasons we’ve protested. These include Trump’s unconstitutional and illegal attacks against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), medical research, America’s renewable energy industries, federal workers, and public schools and universities. And he’s placed our health care in the hands of a charlatan and pursued unconstitutional immigration and tariff policies. I could go on and on.

But I’ve never witnessed any support for antifa.

As for Johnson’s other false claim, we march because we love our country.