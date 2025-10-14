More doulas could improve maternal outcomes, and veterans deserve more mental health options.

More doulas could improve maternal outcomes, and veterans deserve more mental health options.

I read your article “Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care” (AJC, Nov. 14, 2024) , highlighting how doulas can improve maternal outcomes for Black women. As a Black mother in Georgia and certified birth doula, I know firsthand the anxiety and systemic barriers that accompany pregnancies in communities like mine.

I read your article “Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care” (AJC, Nov. 14, 2024) , highlighting how doulas can improve maternal outcomes for Black women. As a Black mother in Georgia and certified birth doula, I know firsthand the anxiety and systemic barriers that accompany pregnancies in communities like mine.

Doulas provide invaluable emotional and physical support, yet access to them remains uneven. Cost, insurance coverage and overall lack of knowledge are major obstacles for many.

Georgia should expand its Medicaid program to cover doula services, especially in underserved rural counties and for low-income Black mothers. It would also be beneficial for hospitals and clinics to partner with community-based organizations to train and certify doulas and embed them into prenatal care outreach.

This won’t just save lives, it will proclaim the dignity and wellness of Black mothers in our state.