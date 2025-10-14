Doulas provide invaluable emotional and physical support, yet access to them remains uneven. Cost, insurance coverage and overall lack of knowledge are major obstacles for many.
Georgia should expand its Medicaid program to cover doula services, especially in underserved rural counties and for low-income Black mothers. It would also be beneficial for hospitals and clinics to partner with community-based organizations to train and certify doulas and embed them into prenatal care outreach.
This won’t just save lives, it will proclaim the dignity and wellness of Black mothers in our state.
The Veterans’ ACCESS Act would open the doors to more choice for veterans.
The bill would establish permanent access standards for veterans to use their VA benefits to seek treatment at community care providers and make scheduling appointments much easier. It would also establish a pilot program for mental health and substance abuse treatment, allowing veterans to access that care at community care facilities without a VA referral.
While pursuing a master’s in health care administration, I’ve learned that large systems take time to adapt. Giving veterans choices outside the VA could be a literal lifeline for those struggling.
The VA system faces challenges and limits, often leaving veterans waiting for care they desperately need. We’ve seen the tragic results of veterans who’ve ended their lives while waiting for VA care, something important to remember during Suicide Prevention Month.
Empowering veterans with more and timelier options to choose their own care will save lives.