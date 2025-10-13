During the event , 90,000 residents were ordered to shelter in place, while around 17,000 were displaced from their homes. A year later — where are these people now? A recent article from Fox 5 referenced surveys by the Department of Public Health and Morehouse School of Medicine implemented to monitor the aftereffects of the chemical fires but failed to mention any efforts to support displaced residents.

As a graduate student in the field of social work and a frequent visitor to Rockdale County, I’m deeply concerned with the lack of accountability following the 2024 BioLab fire .

During the event , 90,000 residents were ordered to shelter in place, while around 17,000 were displaced from their homes. A year later — where are these people now? A recent article from Fox 5 referenced surveys by the Department of Public Health and Morehouse School of Medicine implemented to monitor the aftereffects of the chemical fires but failed to mention any efforts to support displaced residents.

As a graduate student in the field of social work and a frequent visitor to Rockdale County, I’m deeply concerned with the lack of accountability following the 2024 BioLab fire .

According to guidelines set by OSHA and the EPCRA, chemical laboratories must communicate with and support the surrounding community in the event of a hazardous incident. Where were these plans? BioLab has a history of fires at this facility, yet continues to store and distribute hazardous chemicals.

Residents also lost wages, businesses suffered, and the community still lacks transparency and restoration. Rockdale County and BioLab must publicly disclose their emergency restoration plans, fund relocation and recovery efforts, and engage in long-term health monitoring. The people of Rockdale County deserve answers.

JALEASE TURNER, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA GRADUATE STUDENT Lies sound like truth to the desperate JALEASE TURNER, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA GRADUATE STUDENT Lies sound like truth to the desperate

Consider these lies: The 2020 election was stolen. Fossil fuels are cheaper than solar. Crime in cities has increased. Global warming is a hoax. Democrats shut down the government to give medical care to illegal aliens. Immigrants commit more crimes. The left is more violent. Universities are antisemitic. The sound of wind turbines is linked to cancer.