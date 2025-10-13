Rockdale still needs answers about BioLab fire
As a graduate student in the field of social work and a frequent visitor to Rockdale County, I’m deeply concerned with the lack of accountability following the 2024 BioLab fire.
During the event, 90,000 residents were ordered to shelter in place, while around 17,000 were displaced from their homes. A year later — where are these people now? A recent article from Fox 5 referenced surveys by the Department of Public Health and Morehouse School of Medicine implemented to monitor the aftereffects of the chemical fires but failed to mention any efforts to support displaced residents.
According to guidelines set by OSHA and the EPCRA, chemical laboratories must communicate with and support the surrounding community in the event of a hazardous incident. Where were these plans? BioLab has a history of fires at this facility, yet continues to store and distribute hazardous chemicals.
Residents also lost wages, businesses suffered, and the community still lacks transparency and restoration. Rockdale County and BioLab must publicly disclose their emergency restoration plans, fund relocation and recovery efforts, and engage in long-term health monitoring. The people of Rockdale County deserve answers.
JALEASE TURNER, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA GRADUATE STUDENT
Lies sound like truth to the desperate
Lies sound like truth to the desperate
Consider these lies: The 2020 election was stolen. Fossil fuels are cheaper than solar. Crime in cities has increased. Global warming is a hoax. Democrats shut down the government to give medical care to illegal aliens. Immigrants commit more crimes. The left is more violent. Universities are antisemitic. The sound of wind turbines is linked to cancer.
People will accept lies when they are desperate and afraid. Charity and understanding appear to have failed, so sadly, people are open to giving lying, selfishness, cruelty, bigotry and racism a shot because they think those might lead them to safety.
Our country has been ravaged by decades of political and corporate corruption, so here we are.
Time to stop the rhetoric of the left
No more talk is necessary. Democrats are totally taking a position as being anti-American and ludicrously full of Trump hatred. Now it is time for action.
Arrest the mayor of Chicago and the governor of Illinois for causing violence against law enforcement personnel with their rhetoric, which leads to violence, chaos, distortions of the truth and just plain un-American behavior.
It has to stop, and as long as there are TV cameras, newspapers and talking heads, we need forceful action to counteract our growing problem with creeping socialism/communism.