Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Ruler of the remote

By
35 minutes ago

https://www.ajc.com/opinion/mike-luckovich/

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

DeKalb School Board Chair Deirdre Pierce (left) and other board members vote to make Norman Sauce III acting superintendent Oct. 15, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

DeKalb County School Board should make Norman Sauce permanent superintendent

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Injustice

Voting Rights Act uses race merely to remedy proven racial discrimination

Keep Reading

Midseason additions of Misiorowski and Vaughn have played big role in getting Brewers to NLCS

Supreme Court rejects Alex Jones' appeal of $1.4 billion defamation judgment in Sandy Hook shooting

Donald Trump not ready to endorse one of Georgia’s GOP Senate contenders

Featured

Watchdog: 6th District runoff latest skirmish in voting rights war
EXCLUSIVE

New Georgia Project shuts down, ending a decade of political influence in state

In TV ad blitz, ICE makes a play for Atlanta police officers

Street vendors fear being sidelined by Atlanta’s World Cup permit freeze