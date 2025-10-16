Georgia must reform eminent domain laws to protect local businesses

Consider this scenario: The state highway department informs a hypothetical business owner that they need part of his property for a road-widening project. Unfortunately, he won’t just be losing land – he’ll be losing his livelihood.

For this owner, after running his family restaurant at the same location for 20 years, the partial taking of his property means losing his prominent corner location, customer parking, and easy access from the main road.

And here’s the worst part: While the state will compensate him for the land value, nothing will be offered for the devastating impact on his business.

This situation plays out regularly across Georgia, where our outdated eminent domain laws fail to recognize a fundamental reality: for business owners, property value is just part of the equation for what’s at stake when the government exercises its eminent domain power over them.

