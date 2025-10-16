Georgia must reform eminent domain laws to protect local businesses

As an eminent domain attorney who has represented dozens of Georgia entrepreneurs facing condemnation, I’ve witnessed firsthand how our current system creates profound injustice. While Georgia law requires “just compensation” for property taken through eminent domain, our state’s narrow interpretation of this constitutional principle often leaves business owners bearing significant uncompensated business losses.
As an eminent domain attorney who has represented dozens of Georgia entrepreneurs facing condemnation, I’ve witnessed firsthand how our current system creates profound injustice. While Georgia law requires “just compensation” for property taken through eminent domain, our state’s narrow interpretation of this constitutional principle often leaves business owners bearing significant uncompensated business losses.
Just across our southern border, Florida takes a dramatically different approach. For decades, Florida Statutes (see 73.071(3)(b)) has recognized that when the government takes part of a property for a right of way, the impact on a business operating there deserves compensation.
Their law allows business owners to recover damages when a partial taking impairs business operations, provided the business has been established at that location for at least five years.
The contrast between our states is dramatic. A restaurant owner in Jacksonville facing a partial taking for a highway project can claim compensation for lost profits, increased operational costs, and diminished customer access. Meanwhile, 140 miles away in Savannah, a business owner receives payment only for the physical land — nothing for the business impacts that might ultimately force them to close their doors.
This disparity isn’t just unfair – it’s economically destructive. Small businesses are the backbone of Georgia’s economy, employing about 43% of our private workforce in 2024. When eminent domain actions impact these enterprises without adequate compensation, Georgia loses jobs, tax revenue, and community anchors.
The Georgia Department of Transportation’s initial offers to property owners are often significantly below true value, often forcing business owners into difficult legal battles just to receive basic compensation for their land, let alone business damages.
