Extending gentrifying Atlanta’s tax districts for 25 years makes little sense

Low-income Atlantans will be hurt the most.

Property values have been rising in almost all parts of the city for well over 10 years. Atlanta is regularly classified as one of the fastest gentrifying cities in the country. A carte-blanche extension of all TADs under these conditions will mostly redirect tax dollars away from schools and subsidize development projects, projects that must lie within the TADs

A TAD is a subsidy tool that freezes the tax revenue in an area going to the city, schools and county at the current level, and then redirects all of the growth in property taxes over the next 25 years toward subsidizing development only within the TAD.

Any growth that would have occurred anyway is, therefore, effectively diverted away from schools and government. The subsidies flowing from the TADs are overseen not by the City Council but by the city’s less-accountable development arms, Invest Atlanta and Atlanta Beltline Inc., which are governed by unelected boards.

The key question to ask of geographically targeted policies like TADs is: What would happen without it? The research on tax increment districts shows that they often do not cause new development but rather capture property tax revenue that would have occurred anyway and redirect it away from public schools and basic services and/or push a greater share of the tax burden onto renters and homeowners.

