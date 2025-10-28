Don’t forget Old Wheat Street victim Cornelius Taylor. Atlanta must do better.

My name is Allen Hall. I’m a survivor from the Old Wheat Street encampment.
I write on behalf of Cornelius Taylor, who was tragically killed on Jan. 16 by a city employee who drove a front loader truck weighing 5 tons through the Old Wheat Street homeless encampment and into Cornelius Taylor’s tent while Cornelius was sleeping — crushing him to death.
Cornelius was asleep, unaware of what was unfolding. It was only after people started screaming did the front loader stop moving — but it was too late.
The autopsy report, released 10 days later, found Cornelius died of blunt force trauma; his spleen and liver had been lacerated, and his pelvis cracked in half.