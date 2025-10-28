Don’t forget Old Wheat Street victim Cornelius Taylor. Atlanta must do better.

The Old Wheat Street homeless encampment survivors to this day still grieve and carry the trauma of the loss of Cornelius Taylor — who was a friend, a neighbor and family member to us. After Cornelius’ death, the city of Atlanta made promises but did not follow through.

We are calling on the city of Atlanta to change the approach to encampment evictions.

Policies that focus on getting people out of sight is not the solution — it’s violence.

