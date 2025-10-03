Don’t confuse abortion and IVF: Fetal personhood raises different questions

Re: “A post-Roe crisis: Fetal personhood laws threaten Jewish religious freedom,” by Elana Frank and Allison Tombros Korman, AJC.
In post-Dobbs America, abortion remains one of the most contested issues. For Jewish communities, the stakes are especially high. In some tragic situations, Jewish law requires terminating a pregnancy to save the mother or prevent serious harm. A law that prohibits such abortions forces Jews to choose between faith and law — a direct and compelling religious-freedom claim.
Recently, this concern has been linked to worries about in vitro fertilization (IVF), as over a dozen states have adopted “fetal personhood” laws defining life as beginning at conception. Critics fear these laws could not only criminalize abortion but restrict fertility treatments by treating frozen embryos as persons. This happened in Alabama after the state Supreme Court’s 2024 LePage decision. IVF cycles halted until legislators quickly passed a law shielding providers, allowing clinics to reopen. Thankfully, IVF is legal today in every state.
That outcome reflects overwhelming public support for IVF, including 60% of those who generally oppose abortion. The Alabama case shows both the risks of defining life at conception and the broad political consensus protecting IVF. Linking abortion and IVF undermines that consensus.