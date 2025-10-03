Don’t confuse abortion and IVF: Fetal personhood raises different questions

Protecting abortion in mandated cases and ensuring IVF access are both vital, but they are not the same fight. Conflating them confuses the debate. Pro-choice advocates cite IVF to heighten fears, while pro-life advocates dismiss all religious liberty claims as exaggerations. Both sides end up talking past each other. Precision matters. Distinguishing abortion from IVF strengthens the Jewish community’s voice.

The right approach is to address each on its own terms. Abortion requires nuanced rules, not blanket bans, because Jewish law sometimes mandates abortion. IVF raises different ethical questions but is broadly supported and should be encouraged. Conflating them obscures more than it clarifies. Neither Jewish law nor American law treats them the same — and neither should we. Keeping IVF distinct from abortion rights better protects religious liberty, safeguards life, and supports families.

