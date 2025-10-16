DeKalb County School Board should make Norman Sauce permanent superintendent

Otha Thornton served as the 53rd national PTA president. (Courtesy photo)

A School of Excellence is one that listens to parents, values their input and integrates them as true partners in their children’s education.

It is a school that reflects the very “relationships, receptiveness and responsiveness” that Sauce himself cites as the foundation of his leadership. He didn’t just manage a school that earned this award; he built the culture that made it possible. This is the caliber of leader DeKalb has in its midst.

In the context of the previous superintendent’s alleged financial and ethical failures, Sauce’s integrity and longevity within the DeKalb system are not just resume points — they are his bedrock.

He is not an outsider with a hidden past or a consultant’s short-term plan. He is a known quantity. His career, from principal of Chamblee High to area superintendent and chief of student services, has been an open book, written in the classrooms and hallways of this very district. There are no federal indictments or mysterious backgrounds, only a consistent record of service.

