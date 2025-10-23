As Trump builds barricades, Americans must defend ‘politics of opportunity’

In the first eight months of the second Trump presidency, we are witnessing a systematic dismantling of the very ladders that once lifted families out of poverty and into the promise of better days. Whether it’s the rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs , the over policing of certain communities or the erosion of health care protections, the message is clear: opportunity is being restricted, not expanded.

We see the president and his political allies committed to dismantling the very safeguards that lift vulnerable communities. At its core, the current federal government shutdown isn’t about fiscal responsibility- it’s about the Republican Party’s crusade to preserve tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans instead of ensuring that health care remains accessible and affordable for America’s working families.

It’s about shrinking the size of the federal workforce instead of doing the hard work of figuring out how to make our government work efficiently in the pursuit of an opportunity agenda for all of us. As the days have turned to weeks and there being no end to the shutdown in sight, the American people are being held hostage to an agenda that puts ideology above humanity.

In its proper context, the debate over Obamacare is not just about premiums or policy — it’s about people. When we remove provisions that make health care more expensive, we are robbing families of their financial stability. Every dollar spent on medical bills or to fill a prescription, pushes hardworking men and women deeper into debt — all because someone had the misfortune of getting sick. And mounting debt makes it impossible to create generational wealth. Families cannot build inheritance when they’re fighting just to get by.

If we force parents to have to make a choice between insulin and a mortgage payment, between child care and chemotherapy, we have failed to create an economy of opportunity — we’ve created an economy of survival.

This moment will reveal the moral measure of our nation and our leaders. Scripture admonishes us that “to whom much is given, much is required.” Opportunity is a sacred pursuit between God, leaders and people. Politics, business, and the pulpit all intersect on this ethical question: what do we do with what we’ve been given?

