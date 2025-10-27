After massive Hyundai Metaplant raid, immigrants in Georgia live in fear

Some news reporting suggests that worksite safety violations may have drawn ICE to the Hyundai plant. If true, then workers were punished for their employer’s failures.

The fear is visceral. One father whose wife was detained is now terrified to leave his house or take his sons to school, convinced ICE will return for them. The entire family has pending asylum cases. One detained wife’s husband left work early that day. Now he cares for their children alone, unable to reach her, fighting a system that offers no answers. Mothers throughout the community have made the same calculation, keeping their children home rather than risk losing them.

Workers described being surrounded by helicopters, drones and military-style vehicles. Heavily armed ICE agents confiscated phones and pressured individuals to sign papers without legal representation. Workers were physically beaten as agents used tear gas to lock down the plant.

Workers with valid work permits were told their documents would not be valid before being detained. In one case, agents grabbed the hand of a Mexican worker who could neither read nor write and forced him to sign documents he couldn’t comprehend.

This wasn’t workplace enforcement; these were militarized operations carried out against civilians trying to provide for their families.

Hyundai cannot claim ignorance about the treatment of workers within its walls. This is the same company where at least three workers, Sunbok You, Victor Javier Cajija Gamboa and Allen Kowalski, have been killed in preventable accidents since 2023.

