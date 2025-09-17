Why U.S. should celebrate National DEI Day: A new unity and freedom holiday

It is the moment we celebrate both our nation’s civic foundation and the passing on of citizenship across generations.
By aligning National DEI Day with this date, we deepen its meaning. We acknowledge that liberty and democracy can only flourish when all people — regardless of race, gender or background — are included in the promise (nationaldeiday.org).
Color and origins of the holiday
Dr. Michael C. Caldwell is a public health leader, researcher and co-founder of Carpe Acqua DEI. (Courtesy)
Every national observance has a symbol, and National DEI Day’s is the color blue.
Blue has always represented trust, justice and freedom. It is the blue of the American flag, the “Union blue” worn by soldiers who fought to preserve the nation and the color of unity we wear today to signal belonging.
On Sept. 17, communities across the country are called to wear blue ,which will create a visible, shared commitment to fairness and inclusion.
National DEI Day was founded by Carpe Acqua DEI, a mission-driven water brand launched on Juneteenth 2025. Its message of resilience and courage reflects the ongoing struggle for freedom and dignity across generations.
The brand’s name, Carpe Acqua DEI, Latin for “Embrace the Water of DEI,” with “DEI” pronounced “day,” carries layered meaning.
Like water, DEI is essential to life. And like the ancient word DEI, it reminds us that this work is not temporary. It is sacred. Each can and bottle of Carpe Acqua DEI carries that message into the world, turning commerce into a statement of unity and purpose.
