Why U.S. should celebrate National DEI Day: A new unity and freedom holiday

Amid the backlash to diversity, equity and inclusion, founders of holiday see reason to celebrate these values as American traditions.

By Keona Gwinn and Michael C. Caldwell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For thousands of years, the word “Dei” has meant God in Latin. We believe that DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — makes our country stronger and can never be “dead.”

It is not a passing initiative, nor a fleeting trend. It is rooted in principles of humanity that endure, principles that call us to see one another with dignity, compassion and justice.