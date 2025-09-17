Opinion

Why U.S. should celebrate National DEI Day: A new unity and freedom holiday

Amid the backlash to diversity, equity and inclusion, founders of holiday see reason to celebrate these values as American traditions.
Hundreds protest outside a rally held by President Donald Trump in Warren, Mich., in April. (Dominic Gwinn/TNS)
By Keona Gwinn and Michael C. Caldwell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

For thousands of years, the word “Dei” has meant God in Latin. We believe that DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — makes our country stronger and can never be “dead.”

It is not a passing initiative, nor a fleeting trend. It is rooted in principles of humanity that endure, principles that call us to see one another with dignity, compassion and justice.

Federal hiring diversity pushback ignores that outsiders help protect America

This year, for the very first time, our nation has a day to celebrate those values: the inaugural National DEI Day, observed on Sept. 17.

Keona Gwinn is a public health master's student and advocate, whose lived experience with spina bifida myelomeningocele fuels her work for equity, accessibility and inclusion. (Courtesy)
Connecting DEI Day with Constitution Day

Sept. 17 is already a day of national reflection. It marks the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 and is formally recognized by Congress as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.

It is the moment we celebrate both our nation’s civic foundation and the passing on of citizenship across generations.

By aligning National DEI Day with this date, we deepen its meaning. We acknowledge that liberty and democracy can only flourish when all people — regardless of race, gender or background — are included in the promise (nationaldeiday.org).

Color and origins of the holiday

Dr. Michael C. Caldwell is a public health leader, researcher and co-founder of Carpe Acqua DEI. (Courtesy)
Every national observance has a symbol, and National DEI Day’s is the color blue.

Blue has always represented trust, justice and freedom. It is the blue of the American flag, the “Union blue” worn by soldiers who fought to preserve the nation and the color of unity we wear today to signal belonging.

On Sept. 17, communities across the country are called to wear blue ,which will create a visible, shared commitment to fairness and inclusion.

National DEI Day was founded by Carpe Acqua DEI, a mission-driven water brand launched on Juneteenth 2025. Its message of resilience and courage reflects the ongoing struggle for freedom and dignity across generations.

The brand’s name, Carpe Acqua DEI, Latin for “Embrace the Water of DEI,” with “DEI” pronounced “day,” carries layered meaning.

Like water, DEI is essential to life. And like the ancient word DEI, it reminds us that this work is not temporary. It is sacred. Each can and bottle of Carpe Acqua DEI carries that message into the world, turning commerce into a statement of unity and purpose.

As a diversity, equity and inclusion pro, I don’t do DEI; I help teams thrive

Why Atlanta is the natural home for National DEI Day

Atlanta stands as a global symbol of progress and unity. It is the birthplace of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the heart of the Civil Rights Movement. It is the headquarters of Delta Air Lines, a company that has reaffirmed and strengthened its commitment to DEI.

Atlanta further carries the legacy of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, remembered for bringing nations together in the spirit of unity and common purpose.

This rich history and global presence underscore Atlanta’s role as the city where National DEI Day can be most powerfully launched to the country and the world because the holiday:

  1. Deepens our democracy: It aligns the Constitution’s principles with the lived reality that inclusion strengthens democracy.
  2. Connects past to present: From the ratification of the Constitution to the struggles for suffrage and civil rights, Sept. 17 now unites these milestones with a modern commitment to equity.
  3. Provides a visible symbol of solidarity: Wearing blue on this day creates a shared, nationwide moment of belonging.
  4. Encourages civic participation: At nationaldeiday.org, Americans can share stories, join in local events and make their voices heard.
Anti-DEI push and war on ‘woke’ became an all-out attack on Black women

Share stories and photos at nationaldeiday.org and on Instagram @NationalDEIDay and use the hashtags #NationalDEIDay and #CarpeAcquaDEI to spread the word.

Keona Gwinn, a native of Atlanta, is a public health student and advocate whose lived experience with spina bifida myelomeningocele fuels her work for equity, accessibility and inclusion.

Dr. Michael C. Caldwell, M.D., M.P.H., is a public health leader, researcher and co-founder of Carpe Acqua DEI.

