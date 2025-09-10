Opinion Readers write AJC readers speak out for and against the CDC overhaul, and against Kemp’s National Guard deployment to D.C. Our readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

CDC and America’s health are at risk The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here in Georgia has been the gold standard in the U.S. Now, public health has become politicized, and the CDC is embroiled in a debate threatening our health and our children’s health.

Don't we remember just four years ago when many of us drove three or four counties away from home to get our first COVID-19 vaccines? I remember standing in line in Atlanta for hours to get my first COVID vaccine. I remember well how frightened we all were and relieved that a vaccine had been developed. And, as a grandmother, I don't remember any controversy about the requirement to get smallpox and measles vaccines before school when I was a child. Another pandemic will happen again in our small world and we should be preparing for it, not fighting disinformation about the pandemic that we are currently living with. America's health is at risk because of opinions and unscientific theories about vaccines. President Donald Trump should fire Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Thanks to state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, for asking for state support for the CDC. Thanks to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for standing up to Secretary Kennedy in the Senate hearing.

I hope Gov. Brian Kemp will stand up for the CDC as well. CLAIR MULLER, ATLANTA CLAIR MULLER, ATLANTA CDC in dire need of reform I, for one, applaud the efforts of HHS Secretary Kennedy to reshape the CDC. The CDC made so many mistakes during the pandemic and was in dire need of having things shaken up. CDC employees act as if they are untouchable, and department heads complain about the much-needed belt-tightening. The CDC is no different from any other bloated federal agency. If employees don’t like it, they can leave.

Blaming a shooting on a president is like blaming mass shootings on the CDC or Democrats. ALLEN JOHNSON, JOHNS CREEK Blaming a shooting on a president is like blaming mass shootings on the CDC or Democrats. ALLEN JOHNSON, JOHNS CREEK Disappointed Kemp would send Guard to D.C. I am dismayed, to say the least, that our governor is sending the Georgia National Guard to Washington, D.C., in what appears to be an effort to curry favor with the president. A city that didn’t need the Guard in the first place, and one that Trump claims is now crime-free. This, from a man who stood up to the same president when he was told to find Trump 11,780 votes in Georgia. To placate a president who apparently is willing to scuttle Gov. Brian Kemp’s biggest business win for the state by detaining mostly South Koreans at the new Hyundai (South Korean-owned) plant in southeast Georgia.