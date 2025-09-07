Ga. leaders should reverse their stance on HOV/HOT lanes
In reference to Doug Turnbull (“Changes pull the plug on perks for EV drivers” AJC, Aug. 31):
My family has driven an electric vehicle for the past 10 years. Why? It is really fun to drive, saves on operating costs, requires no maintenance to speak of, helps improve air quality in Atlanta, and helps reduce our greenhouse gases emissions — and a federal tax break helped offset the extra cost of an EV.
Tradeoffs? Range anxiety, especially since the charging station networks are slow to materialize, paying an over $235 “road use fee,’” and an additional $55 AFV license plate fee to have access to HOV and HOT lanes, which in my case has already been paid for 2026. We have not received any notification of this change.
And now? Federal tax breaks are going away Sept. 30; the ability to drive in high-occupancy vehicle/high-occupancy toll lanes with the alternative fuel vehicle license plate is likewise being discontinued. This feature, while discontinued in federal legislation, would continue to be allowed by states, at their discretion. Georgia leadership opted to abruptly eliminate this opportunity to utilize the HOV and HOT lanes after Sept. 30.
I encourage leaders in Georgia to reverse their stance and return access to all HOV/HOT lanes to EV/AFV drivers.
GARY GARRETT, DECATUR
Column accurately describes polarized, fearful climate
The current state of America, so accurately captured by David Plazas in his Aug. 31 editorial (“Trump targeted Fed Gov. Lisa Cook shows Americans what citizenship is about,” AJC, Aug. 31), naturally leads me to wonder if those who have supported Donald Trump can honestly say it has been worth it.
For over a decade now, our country has allowed President Donald Trump to get away with so many things (both big and small) that would have resoundingly destroyed anybody else’s political career. Time and again, we’ve seen that apparently there are no limits to what the current president’s supporters will excuse, defend and rationalize. It is difficult to see how any of Trump’s actions have actually been making America great.
Instead, as Plazas indicates, we seem to be as polarized, fearful and distrusting as ever. It seems that many of us could stand to learn that citizenship is also about not allowing ourselves to become so filled with emotions like anger and cynicism that we are willing to accept anything a leader does just so long as he comes across as brash and disruptive and appeals to our worst instincts.
SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE
We ‘old-timers’ still value our print paper
Starting in 1978, we subscribed to the AJC, receiving afternoon delivery, then later the morning delivery seven days a week.
Now we are faced with the dreaded technology of digital-only. Yes, I have a computer and a cellphone, which I use when necessary. But I will no longer look forward to each morning with a cup of coffee, reading the print newspaper cover to cover, finishing the crossword, jumble, and bridge hand before starting my day. I will no longer be able to get the TV listings and circle what I intend to watch for the week.
You may scoff at “old-timers” who feel the same way I do, but we are being affected by ageism and seem less valued as customers and clients in today’s society.
JUDY THOMPSON, SUWANEE
Do we want Trump’s brand of assistance in Atlanta?
Recently, I observed Trump offering his military crime-fighting megaforce to help fight crime in Chicago and wondered why Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had not simply called him to request assistance.
If that’s all it takes to get rid of the crime in the country’s most crime-ridden cities, why aren’t the mayors of Memphis, New Orleans, Detroit and St. Louis on the hotline to the Oval Office? In some surveys, Atlanta is showing up on the list. Do we want Trump’s brand of assistance here?
INGRID MACDONALD, MARIETTA