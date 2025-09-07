The current state of America, so accurately captured by David Plazas in his Aug. 31 editorial (“Trump targeted Fed Gov. Lisa Cook shows Americans what citizenship is about,” AJC, Aug. 31), naturally leads me to wonder if those who have supported Donald Trump can honestly say it has been worth it.

For over a decade now, our country has allowed President Donald Trump to get away with so many things (both big and small) that would have resoundingly destroyed anybody else’s political career. Time and again, we’ve seen that apparently there are no limits to what the current president’s supporters will excuse, defend and rationalize. It is difficult to see how any of Trump’s actions have actually been making America great.

Instead, as Plazas indicates, we seem to be as polarized, fearful and distrusting as ever. It seems that many of us could stand to learn that citizenship is also about not allowing ourselves to become so filled with emotions like anger and cynicism that we are willing to accept anything a leader does just so long as he comes across as brash and disruptive and appeals to our worst instincts.

SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE

We ‘old-timers’ still value our print paper

