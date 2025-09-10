Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Self-inflicted

By
1 hour ago

More Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Court tipster

1h ago
OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Speed Trump

As immigration enforcement ramps up, Georgia fails to invest in public safety

Keep Reading

Michael Penix Jr. impressed Baker Mayfield. ‘He’s young, but he’s got it’

A quick look at quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings

Colbie Young making the most of his last chance with Georgia football

Featured

South Korea US Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

For Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’

Georgia lawyers turn to Hollywood actor to sharpen trial skills

Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game could be the last as an annual rivalry