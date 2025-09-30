Katrina, Helene effects still linger We must be prepared for the next storm.

Twenty years ago, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Convoy of Hope raced to provide food, water and emergency supplies to tens of thousands of survivors. Cities were in ruin, homes were underwater and first responders were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the need.

No one could have imagined the lasting devastation to families and infrastructure. Damage was estimated at $108 billion and more than 1,800 lives were lost, according to the National Weather Service. Hurricane Katrina and the years of recovery would leave a scar on families and the nation.

For Convoy of Hope, Hurricane Katrina served as a mandate to build capacity and become self-sustainable in a disaster zone. Subsequently we added semi-trucks, trailers, mobile command centers, shower and kitchen units, debris removal equipment, and more. In addition, we trained an army of volunteers, pre-positioned relief supplies and expanded our response systems.

Twenty years ago, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Convoy of Hope raced to provide food, water and emergency supplies to tens of thousands of survivors. Cities were in ruin, homes were underwater and first responders were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the need.

No one could have imagined the lasting devastation to families and infrastructure. Damage was estimated at $108 billion and more than 1,800 lives were lost, according to the National Weather Service. Hurricane Katrina and the years of recovery would leave a scar on families and the nation.