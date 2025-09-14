Opinion

Jim VandeHei: A message to college students (Part II)

The Axios CEO outlines eight strategies college students can use to ‘think, see and act more optimistically and optimally.’
Seokmin Song, 35, his daughter Hayeon Song, 2, and his mother attempt to fly a kite in Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Seokmin Song, 35, his daughter Hayeon Song, 2, and his mother attempt to fly a kite in Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By Jim VandeHei – Axios
36 minutes ago

Editor’s note: Axios CEO Jim VandeHei wrote three essays as a message to college students between Sept. 2 and 9, prior to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The AJC is republishing them as the thoughts are even more poignant now in an era of political division. The AJC and Cox are both part of Cox Enterprises, Inc. This is Part II.

Your intense response to my message to college students featured a common refrain:

Loved the different, more optimistic mindset. But what can I personally do to make a bigger, better difference?

Why it matters: The things college kids can do are the same things that all of us of any age can do to think, see and act more optimistically and optimally. I took a crack at eight things you can do, starting today.

These aren’t political solutions; they’re personal ones — qualities I and others I admire have seen shine in the most productive, successful and satisfied people we know.

Jim VandeHei is the co-founder and chief executive of Axios. (Jared Soares/New York Times 2022)
Jim VandeHei is the co-founder and chief executive of Axios. (Jared Soares/New York Times 2022)
  1. Invest in friends. There’s a reason most people who study how to both live long and live happily agree that real, close, deep relationships matter most. Social media is often artificial, airbrushed and empty. Dedicate substantial time to people who really know and like you. You’ll be able to better understand and even persuade others if you do. Attend church, go to synagogue, pray at your mosque. Host a dinner. Call, don’t text, a friend. Better yet, visit them.
  2. Look out. You’ll notice a pattern here: The most vital things you can do transcend you. Look beyond yourself. Think life sucks? Volunteer. Think people are dumb? Read to a kid. Think America is hopeless? Go visit a nursing home and listen to people with decades of life experience. Feel down? Serve food at a homeless shelter. You never hear: “Geez, I regret the time I spent helping others” or “Doing something for someone else makes me feel like crap.”
  3. Look out at school and work, too. This is a professional magic trick Mike Allen taught me long ago: People way underestimate how much others will cheer for you or help you because you helped them first, or put them first. You don’t need to be cutthroat or self-focused to be super-successful. You get further — and more — by being more selfless. Try it.
  4. Be patriotic-curious. You don’t need to wear red, white and blue, but explore what makes America great. Read biographies, watch Ken Burns’ documentaries, or listen to history podcasts to understand America’s origin story and evolution. Don’t hide from history — the good or the bad. Learn from it, and you’ll discover that despite its flaws, America’s story is an inspiring one of perseverance, correction and triumph.
  5. Be smart. Life’s too short to be clueless. Starting today, you can replace 15 to 30 minutes of doom-scrolling with eye-opening. Pick one reputable general news source to get a more panoramic view of your world. Read Axios AM, PM and Finish Line daily for free. This takes 10 to 12 minutes total. If after a month you’re not exponentially better informed, I’ll give you your money back 😉. Explore one new podcast per week on Spotify or Apple to get a sampling of smart people talking about important topics. And sign up for some free newsletters: Bruce Mehlman, whose “Six-Chart Sunday” would be my one Substack on a desert island ... Emily Sundberg, for a knowing, youthful eye on business & culture.
  6. Get out, and look up. You can attribute a decent percentage of America’s funk to a pair of interrelated, substantial social changes: People staring at phones ... and staying home alone. The staring and the staying are isolating — and distorting. We’re wired for interaction with both others and nature. Force yourself to unplug the phone, open the door, get out and look up. This takes effort, but eventually forms new habits and changes your life.
  7. Nail the basics. There are no hacks, pills, supplements or magical ways to optimize your mind or joy. The formula is clear, indisputable and free: Exercise, eat healthy, sleep well and make friends. The earlier you start, the easier it is, the bigger the impact. You don’t need Whole Foods or fancy gyms or ergonomic beds. If you eat healthy, work out, try to sleep eight hours and make and keep friends, you vastly increase your chances of living better and making a bigger difference in society.
  8. Get in the game. This point resonated with readers who wrote in about the column, so I’m re-upping it with a little edge: Whining without any action stops today. It’s weak, wasted energy, sapping your ability to cope or change things. Commit yourself to doing your small part to making things better, whether it’s at school, work or home. You will find this mindset is contagious for you — and others around you. Beats the heck out of wallowing.

The big picture: Big change starts small. It begins with you.

Tell Jim what you REALLY think: jim@axios.com.

About the Author

Jim VandeHei

More Stories

The Latest

Charlie Kirk Shot
OPINION

Cancel culture, hypocrisy and political violence endanger American democracy

Civics teachers are self-censoring, but political violence shows we need them

OPINION

I’m closing my small business in Georgia because of Trump’s budget law

Keep Reading

Cancel culture, hypocrisy and political violence endanger American democracy

Americans must defend our nation’s freedoms and reject political violence

Perdue vows to protect universities’ ‘civil debate’ in wake of Kirk’s killing

Featured

rendering oakland cemetery

For the first time in 145 years, you can reserve a spot at Oakland Cemetery

Four decades after her body was found in Cobb woods, she finally has a name

Ex-Stonecrest mayor who embezzled federal COVID funds is off November ballot