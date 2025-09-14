Jim VandeHei: A message to college students (Part II)

Editor’s note: Axios CEO Jim VandeHei wrote three essays as a message to college students between Sept. 2 and 9, prior to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The AJC is republishing them as the thoughts are even more poignant now in an era of political division. The AJC and Cox are both part of Cox Enterprises, Inc. This is Part II.

Your intense response to my message to college students featured a common refrain:

Loved the different, more optimistic mindset. But what can I personally do to make a bigger, better difference?

Why it matters: The things college kids can do are the same things that all of us of any age can do to think, see and act more optimistically and optimally. I took a crack at eight things you can do, starting today.

These aren’t political solutions; they’re personal ones — qualities I and others I admire have seen shine in the most productive, successful and satisfied people we know.

Editor’s note: Axios CEO Jim VandeHei wrote three essays as a message to college students between Sept. 2 and 9, prior to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The AJC is republishing them as the thoughts are even more poignant now in an era of political division. The AJC and Cox are both part of Cox Enterprises, Inc. This is Part II.

Your intense response to my message to college students featured a common refrain:

Loved the different, more optimistic mindset. But what can I personally do to make a bigger, better difference?

Why it matters: The things college kids can do are the same things that all of us of any age can do to think, see and act more optimistically and optimally. I took a crack at eight things you can do, starting today.