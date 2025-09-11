If 340B drug discounts end, nonprofit health care providers are in trouble

Signage for a “340B University” event held by Apexus in New Orleans, Dec. 9, 2024. Apexus holds “340B University” events to help industry employees understand the federal discount program. (Kathleen Flynn/The New York Times)

Changing the payment model undermines the intent of the program and would harm all providers, especially those in rural areas.

This federal program mandates that participating manufacturers provide outpatient drugs at significantly lower prices to health care providers that serve vulnerable populations.

Drug companies are at it again. They will not relent in their multiyear campaign to dismantle the 340B Drug Pricing Program .

What is most amazing is that for-profit entities are investing all their creative energies trying to reduce the number of discounted prescriptions they must provide to health care nonprofit providers.

So much for research and development. Imagine if instead of penny-pinching providers, the companies with billion-dollar market caps tried to boost profits the old-fashioned way, by increasing sales.

If drug makers get their way, they will shred Georgia’s health care safety net. Their new scheme involves converting the current 340B payment model from upfront savings on drug purchases to rebates on the back end of transactions.

The problem is that nonprofit health care providers rely on these critical savings to offset losses from delivering high-quality care that often receives below-cost reimbursements. With delays or even outright denials of savings, many will have to reduce services, if not cease operating altogether.