I fled Ukraine and rebuilt my life in Georgia. Now my legal status is at risk.

Ukrainian Refugee Storytellers Collective member Mariia Yatsko delivers remarks at the New Americans Celebration, Georgia’s premier day of education and advocacy for refugees, immigrants, and their allies at the State Capitol.

The harsh reality is that at any moment, thousands of families like mine across Georgia and the nation could lose their temporary immigration status.

I arrived in Georgia on June 3, 2022, with my son and two backpacks. That’s all we had left after fleeing Kharkiv, Ukraine, when our home was destroyed in the war.

Back in Ukraine, I was proud of the life I had built — a fulfilling career in the oil and gas industry, two master’s degrees, and a stable home for my child. But war does not ask what you’ve achieved. It takes. It forces you to start over.